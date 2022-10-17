CO2 pipeline developer files for North Dakota permit; easement negotiations continue with landowners

The developer of a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide emissions in several Midwestern states and transport them to North Dakota for permanent underground storage filed a permit request Monday with North Dakota regulators for the transportation component of the project.

The Public Service Commission will review the application, hold a public hearing and eventually decide whether to issue the permit -- a process likely to take several months.

Summit Carbon Solutions later will file separate permit applications with the North Dakota Industrial Commission for the storage sites in Oliver and Mercer counties, northwest of Bismarck.

Summit has signed easement agreements with more than 500 North Dakota landowners, totaling 160 miles of the proposed pipeline route in the state and 130,000 acres of the proposed carbon storage sites. Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans told the Tribune that the company is still negotiating with roughly 250 to 300 North Dakota landowners.

He said “there is a possibility for projects such as this to use eminent domain,” but the goal is to negotiate agreeable terms with landowners.

Eminent domain involves the seizure of land for a project if property owners can’t reach an agreement with the company; those landowners are still compensated but likely not at the level they sought. Some landowners are concerned that Summit might resort to the tactic, and several county commissions including Burleigh County's have passed nonbinding resolutions opposing the potential use of eminent domain for the pipeline.

“We have not used eminent domain in any of the states on the project,” Boeshans said. “... Keep in mind, this is the largest infrastructure project in the Upper Midwest in over a decade and we are far exceeding our voluntary easements.”

Summit began securing easements in January and is nearing half of what it needs across the five-state project. The developer also has submitted permit applications in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota, with public hearings expected in coming months.

“That is really exceptional for projects of this type," Boeshans said. "That being said, it is possible that the project could use eminent domain at some point in the future. But that’s not where we’re at today."

The Midwest Carbon Express pipeline is to pick up climate-warming carbon dioxide from more than 30 ethanol plants and other facilities in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and the Dakotas, crossing 2,000 miles to the North Dakota disposal sites. Construction is planned for next summer, and operations are to begin in late 2024. The pipeline will cost an estimated $4.5 billion to construct. Boeshans said the timeline is still on track, but “costs are rising in the current inflationary environment.”

Summit has partnered with 2,000 landowners to sign 3,200 easement agreements, accounting for more than 47% of the total pipeline route. North Dakota’s signed agreements also include 47% of the proposed pipeline route, as well as more than 80% of the disposal areas.

“Since we announced our project last year, Summit Carbon Solutions has been committed to working in partnership with landowners, stakeholders, and communities to drive growth in North Dakota’s two most important industries -- agriculture and energy,” Summit CEO Lee Blank said in a statement. “Securing partnerships with more than 500 North Dakota landowners reflects that commitment and the growing support for making investments today that will support economic growth long-term.”

A study paid for by Summit concluded that the North Dakota investment during construction of the pipeline would be $898 million, with $61 million in state and local taxes paid by the company; during operations, the annual North Dakota expenditures would be $18 million, and the state and local taxes $8 million. The project would generate about $465,000 in new property taxes per year for each North Dakota county where the project is located, according to the study.

The project faces opposition in multiple states, among environmentalists and landowners whose concerns include eminent domain and the risk of a leak. Some also think the proposed route around Bismarck is too close to the expanding city.