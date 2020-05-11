Cattle producers adapting, watching markets amid coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Branding time in North Dakota could take on a new look this year, and the reason for the changes likely will be the topic of conversation when crews sit down for a socially distanced lunch break.

Branding cattle to show ownership is more than a job; it's a tradition, with ranchers helping others pound out an annual chore with a little fellowship mixed in. This spring, it will show the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as precautions are taken to stem the spread of the virus.

In ranching country, it’s maybe the most visible sign of the pandemic. But others -- a drop in the price of beef and a reduction in the value of a producer’s herd -- are weighing heavy on the minds of cattle producers.

Branding precautions

Some basic protocols will be in place at many brandings, North Dakota Stockmen’s Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson said, “but the work still needs to be done.” She’s advising ranchers to consider keeping the older and younger generations away from the branding crowds, as they’re more susceptible to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. She also likes the idea of meals in individual containers instead of a family style service, and she recommends keeping chairs spaced to "allow for camaraderie and a break, but not in a tight fashion.”