Cattle producers adapting, watching markets amid coronavirus pandemic

Branding time in North Dakota could take on a new look this year, and the reason for the changes likely will be the topic of conversation when crews sit down for a socially distanced lunch break.
Branding cattle to show ownership is more than a job; it's a tradition, with ranchers helping others pound out an annual chore with a little fellowship mixed in. This spring, it will show the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as precautions are taken to stem the spread of the virus.
In ranching country, it’s maybe the most visible sign of the pandemic. But others -- a drop in the price of beef and a reduction in the value of a producer’s herd -- are weighing heavy on the minds of cattle producers.
Branding precautions
Some basic protocols will be in place at many brandings, North Dakota Stockmen’s Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson said, “but the work still needs to be done.” She’s advising ranchers to consider keeping the older and younger generations away from the branding crowds, as they’re more susceptible to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. She also likes the idea of meals in individual containers instead of a family style service, and she recommends keeping chairs spaced to "allow for camaraderie and a break, but not in a tight fashion.”
Cow-calf producer Dan Rorvig of McVille, 59, president of the association, said he’s modified his plans a little but is hoping the situation will have changed for the better when he brands his calves at the end of June. He’s trusting his neighbors to make good choices when deciding whether to help at a branding.
“If you’re compromised, you’ve got to do what’s good for you,” he said. “We’re gonna go ahead with branding anyway.”
Pocketbook woes
Producers have seen “a huge reduction in value” since the pandemic hit in mid-March, Rorvig said. An 800-pound feeder calf, for example, lost $200 in value in a one-week span, and the cattle he has on hand as he gets ready to go to grass this summer have taken a hit, too.
“We got some of it back, but not all of it,” Rorvig said.
It’s a crunch that cattle feeder and buyer Randy Weigel, 56, of Kintyre, is feeling, too. He was selling fat cattle for about $1.25 a pound before the pandemic. That’s down to about 95 cents now -- far below his breakeven price -- and at times he can’t even get a bid. A number of packing plants have shut down as workers have become ill from the disease or stayed home to avoid it. His cattle, at times, have nowhere to go. He’s not seen anything like it in his 34 years as a cattle feeder.
“The next-closest was mad cow, but that was short-lived and rebounded within a month,” he said, referring to a fatal brain disease in cattle that can cause a similar disease in people and affected markets in the early 2000s. Now he’s fielding calls from people about record-high retail beef prices.
“It’s a bad situation,” he said. “The consumer is getting gouged, and it’s not from the rancher.”
For Weigel, there’s likely more headaches ahead. The cattle he can’t sell will have to be fed and cared for, adding to his expenses. They’ll continue to gain weight too, and cattle that are too heavy might be subject to discounts at the packing plant. And when the plants are ready to process cattle, there could be an oversupply from the backlog, which would knock down prices again.
“It’s a tough deal all the way around for everybody,” Weigel said.
He'd like to see steakhouses and restaurants reopen because of the impact the businesses have on the beef industry. About a third of U.S. beef goes to food service, Ellingson said, and that represents about half of the value of U.S. beef production. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association estimates the pandemic will cause $13.6 billion in economic damage to the beef industry.
It’s a different feel for Joel Opp, 39, who along with his father raises registered Angus cattle near Hebron. He's been delivering bulls from his recent production sale, where he noticed buyer attendance was lower than normal.
“It hurt us some,” Opp said. “We did a lot more business on the internet, and we didn’t sell some that we would have in a normal year.”
Some of his customers are employed in the oil patch or have oil wells on their property, Opp said. Oil prices have plummeted during the pandemic, and “when oil went negative, that didn’t help us either,” he said.
Opp sends some cattle -- those that didn’t make it to his production sale -- to a feedlot to be finished. The carcass data from those animals is valuable information for him and his bull buyers, he said, because it's an indicator of how his cattle perform. Still, those cattle on feed have to go to market when they're ready, so he’s watching the price for fat cattle.
“From what I’ve heard, even if the plants are up and running, the realization of getting the market back to where it was is going to take a month or more,” he said.
Even with all that has transpired in the last month or so, Opp said he feels fortunate that he hasn’t lost his livelihood or a loved one to COVID-19.
“I consider myself lucky to be doing what I’m doing,” he said. “I’ve never had to not go to work.”
Ellingson is encouraged by an executive order President Donald Trump recently signed. Its aim is to provide equipment and incentives to packing plants in an effort to keep them open.
“The goal is to keep the food supply moving,” Ellingson said. “That we see as a very big win.”
There will be another pandemic or similar scare someday, Rorvig said, adding that it’s been his hope that the nation will learn more from this crisis than was learned from others.
“We didn’t necessarily get a lot of education; we just paid a lot of tuition,” he said.
Travis Svihovec
