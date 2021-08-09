Burgum temporarily eases rules for hay, water, livestock haulers

Gov. Doug Burgum has temporarily eased some driving restrictions for truckers hauling hay, water and livestock to help ranchers struggling with drought.

Livestock producers running short on water and feed have been forced to sell off parts of their herds or bring in supplemental supplies, including from out of state. That means commercial truck drivers are moving hay and water in significantly greater volumes across North Dakota.

Burgum after consulting with state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring signed an executive order Monday waiving hours of service restrictions for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting hay, water or livestock.

“With no relief from extremely dry conditions in sight, waiving the hours of service will allow commercial haulers to move the additional food and water that livestock producers need to maintain their herds and make it easier for ranchers to move their herds,” the governor said in a statement.