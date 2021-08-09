Burgum temporarily eases rules for hay, water, livestock haulers

Gov. Doug Burgum has temporarily eased some driving restrictions for truckers hauling hay, water and livestock to help ranchers struggling with drought.
Livestock producers running short on water and feed have been forced to sell off parts of their herds or bring in supplemental supplies, including from out of state. That means commercial truck drivers are moving hay and water in significantly greater volumes across North Dakota.
Burgum after consulting with state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring signed an executive order Monday waiving hours of service restrictions for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting hay, water or livestock.
“With no relief from extremely dry conditions in sight, waiving the hours of service will allow commercial haulers to move the additional food and water that livestock producers need to maintain their herds and make it easier for ranchers to move their herds,” the governor said in a statement.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released last Thursday, shows that nearly 14% of the state is in exceptional drought, the worst of four categories. Extreme drought, the second-worst category, impacts nearly 47% of North Dakota. All of the state remains in some form of drought, with most areas at least in severe drought.
Pasture and range conditions across North Dakota are rated 79% poor or very poor, and 75% of the alfalfa hay crop is in those categories, according to the weekly crop report released Monday by the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Stock water supplies are rated 88% short or very short, the report said. The National Weather Service recently reported that small lakes and reservoirs around the state continue to experience water level declines, and harmful algae blooms are being reported in many lakes, along with water quality problems in stock dams and dugouts.
Burgum's order will remain in effect for 30 days. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply. The executive order serves as a permit and must be carried in vehicles operating under the hours of service waiver. A copy of the order can be found at https://bit.ly/3lIY68x.