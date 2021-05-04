Burgum temporarily eases rules for fertilizer haulers

Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an executive order easing hours-of-service restrictions for commercial truckers hauling anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers.
Warm, dry conditions have increased the demand for fertilizer as farmers get into full swing with spring work. The latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows that planting of the state's staple spring wheat crop is nearing halfway complete, well ahead of the average pace. Planting of most other crops in the state is near or ahead of average.
State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring requested the waiver to ensure haulers can deliver greater volumes of fertilizer in shorter periods of time to meet producers’ needs.
The waiver is in effect the rest of the month. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.