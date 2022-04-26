Burgum declares statewide emergency and disaster in wake of historic storms

Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency and a statewide disaster in the wake of two historic blizzards in the span of two weeks.

The emergency is related to flooding in eastern North Dakota and widespread damage to electrical infrastructure that has cut power to thousands of people in the west. Thousands of utility poles were downed in last weekend's blizzard that brought heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds to the region, according to the governor's office. Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson has said it's the worst damage the century-old utility has seen on its system.

The disaster declaration is for areas impacted by record snowfall during the three-day blizzard earlier this month. That storm dumped 2-3 feet of snow in western North Dakota, and an Easter Sunday storm that followed a few days later added several more inches. The storms and cooler weather set more than two dozen records in the state, including nearly 10 in Bismarck alone, according to the National Weather Service.

The governor's declarations are a necessary step toward getting federal assistance. Burgum said he plans to request presidential disaster declarations for both blizzards to help unlock aid to pay for snow removal and infrastructure repairs. He also planned to travel to Crosby in northwestern North Dakota on Tuesday to see the situation firsthand.

“From flooding in the east to power outages affecting thousands of residents in the west, to record April snowfall depleting snow removal budgets and hitting ranchers hard during calving season, this April has been an extremely challenging month for all North Dakotans,” Burgum said in a statement.

Poweroutage.us on Tuesday morning estimated that more than 10,000 people remained without power in North Dakota, but it does not track all of the rural electric cooperatives in the region that were impacted by the weekend storm. North Dakota Emergency Services spokesman Eric Jensen on Tuesday said the state's most recent estimate is about 15,500, but he qualified that tracking outages is a complicated process.

MDU is a major electrical supplier in western North Dakota and at one point estimated 18,000 customers without power. That number was down to about 1,100 on Tuesday, but Hanson has said some communities might not have power restored for days.

Linemen from elsewhere in the state and also private contractors have gone to western North Dakota to help with the restoration efforts, according to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives. Local officials have set up several shelters in the region for people with no electricity, according to the governor's office.

The disaster declaration covers the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and 16 counties: Billings, Bottineau, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, McHenry, McKenzie, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Oliver, Renville, Sheridan, Stark and Ward.

While snow removal costs typically aren’t eligible for federal assistance, exceptions may be granted for a historic storm if snow removal costs exceed the state’s infrastructure damage threshold for receiving a presidential declaration. In North Dakota, that threshold is about $1.3 million statewide, according to the governor's office.

The weather service has deemed that blizzard historic due to its scope, which includes a hard hit to the ranching community that's dealing with damaged buildings and fences, and livestock illness and death.

Officials are still tabulating cattle deaths from the storms, but North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson said many producers are reporting "double-digit losses."

The Stockmen's and its Foundation have launched the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund with an initial contribution of $40,000. The nonprofits are inviting others to contribute. More information is at https://bit.ly/397m5tG.

In eastern North Dakota, heavy rain over the weekend has led to overland flooding and swelled waterways in the Sheyenne and Red river basins. Burgum's emergency declaration makes National Guard resources available if needed for the flood flight.

The state also has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide technical assistance with flood levee construction in Valley City, which is threatened by the rising Sheyenne River.

Officials in Grand Forks and neighboring East Grand Forks, Minnesota, have activated some of their permanent flood protection measures put into place after the devastating 1997 Red River flood, according to The Associated Press. Forecasters expect a crest of 48 feet later this week on the Red in Grand Forks. Flood stage is 18 feet. The city has protection to 57 feet.

(Check back for updates.)

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.