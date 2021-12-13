Brand renewal grace period ending soon in North Dakota

North Dakota brand owners have until the end of December to renew hundreds of expired brands.

Brands that were not renewed by the Dec. 31, 2020, deadline are considered expired, but state law provides a one-year grace period that prevents an expired brand from being picked up by a new owner during those 12 months. The grace period, which ends after Dec. 31 of this year, aims to protect brand owners from losing their brands by mistake, according to the North Dakota Stockmen's Association.

More than 91% of North Dakota brands have been renewed until Jan. 1, 2026. About 1,900 brands will lapse at the end of this month, according to Stockmen's Brand Recorder Steph Hille.

Brand owners who want to keep their brands, but who still need to renew them, should complete the brand renewal form that was mailed in August 2020 to the address listed on the brand recording.

To complete the brand renewal process, brand owners must fill out, sign and return their renewal form to the Stockmen’s office at 407 S. Second St., Bismarck, ND 58504. Those who have misplaced their forms can request a new one by calling 701-223-2522.

“Renewing your brand several weeks before the grace period deadline will help resolve issues that may arise while completing and submitting the renewal form,” Hille said.

“After the grace period is over, some nonrenewed brands, such as those with grandfathered configurations, are no longer legally recordable, even if they were previously registered,” she said.

