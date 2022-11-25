Blizzard moisture beneficial to ag industry, but drought endures in North Dakota

Moisture from an early winter blizzard in North Dakota has given a small boost to the farming and ranching community, though drought persists across the state.

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows conditions in North Dakota unchanged from the previous week. Severe drought -- in the middle of a five-scale range -- continues to cover 29% of the state, essentially the southeast portion and western third. Moderate drought, a lesser category, covers 58%, and the rest of North Dakota is considered abnormally dry.

Still, the moisture from the Nov. 10 blizzard that dropped up to 2 feet of snow on parts of North Dakota including the Bismarck-Mandan area has been beneficial, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Meteorologist Brad Rippey.

"In Bismarck, where the snow depth peaked at 17 inches on Nov. 11, 9 inches remained on the ground 10 days later," he wrote in this week's report. "The freezing and frozen precipitation provided beneficial moisture for rangeland, pastures and winter grains."

Soil moisture supplies statewide improved slightly over the week, with topsoil moisture rated 63% short or very short, and 69% of subsoil moisture in those categories, according to this week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. That was down from 71% and 72%, respectively, two weeks ago, before the blizzard.

Overall pasture and range conditions have changed little, at 30% poor or very poor. But stock water supplies have gone from 52% short or very short two weeks ago to 46% this week.

The condition of the state's winter wheat crop, which is planted in the fall and harvested the following year, is 93% fair to good, compared to 89% before the storm.

Northern and southeastern Burleigh County are in moderate drought, along with the very southern part of Morton County. The rest of the two counties is rated abnormally dry. That's an improvement from two weeks ago before the blizzard, when most of both counties was in moderate drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of USDA, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Ice awareness

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is reminding outdoors enthusiasts to be aware of early ice conditions on lakes.

Edges firm up faster than areas farther from shore. Ice thickness also can vary significantly within a few inches, and daily temperature changes cause ice to expand and contract, affecting its strength.

Officials recommend the following minimum ice thicknesses: 4 inches for a group walking single file, 6 inches for a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle, 8-12 inches for an automobile, and 12-15 inches for a pickup/truck.

More reminders and tips can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/news/6067.

Weather forecast

A seasonably warm weekend is in store, followed by a cooldown next week.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday in the Bismarck-Mandan area are expected to approach 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast. But highs by midweek are expected to slip to the midteens. The normal high heading into December is in the mid-30s.

Some light snow is possible in the region early next week.