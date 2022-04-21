Blizzard cuts into drought in North Dakota; another storm bears down on state

Last week's blizzard significantly cut into long-term drought in North Dakota, but an approaching storm is raising travel, power outage, livestock and flooding concerns.

The three-day blizzard dropped 2-3 feet of snow over a wide area of western North Dakota, and an Easter Sunday storm that followed added several inches more. The snowy and cold weather set more than two dozen records in the state, including nearly 10 in Bismarck alone.

A wide swath of central North Dakota including Burleigh County is no longer in any drought category, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. Areas of moderate, severe and extreme drought in the west all have diminished from the previous week. About 46% of the state is in some from of drought, compared to 54% last week and 86% at the start of the year.

While the blizzard delivered much-needed moisture to the Plains, it also stressed livestock, and recent unseasonably cold temperatures have threatened the already drought-hampered winter wheat crop in the region, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Meteorologist Brad Rippey.

However, the latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, released Monday, rates three-fourths of North Dakota's winter wheat crop as being in fair to good condition, on par with the previous week.

Cattle and calf death loss was rated 20% heavy, however, compared with 5% the previous week.

North Dakota State University Extension has launched a storm impact assessment, and that will help quantify livestock losses from the blizzard, according to Julie Ellingson, executive vice president of the North Dakota Stockmen's Association.

In the meantime, "We have talked to many, many producers as they assess their individual situations. The livestock losses vary across the state -- ranging from very substantial to none," she said.

"Besides livestock deaths, other impacts of the storm come in the forms of illness, damaged buildings and fences, and extra feed, fuel and bedding costs," Ellingson said.

Hay supplies in the state are rated 64% short to very short after more than a year of drought.

Coming storm

Storm systems cycling through the nation's midsection appear to be "stuck in repeat mode," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. The next one is expected to bring more precipitation North Dakota's way Friday through the weekend.

"A parade of Pacific storms will maintain unsettled weather across much of the country during the next several days," Rippey said. "One of the most consequential storms will traverse the western U.S. on April 21-22 before intensifying over the Northern and Central Plains.

"The storm system will result in similar impacts to those observed last week, including wind-driven snow across northern sections of the Rockies and Plains," he said.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm watch for western and north central North Dakota, forecasting 6-15 inches of snow, wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and the possibility of freezing rain with ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch.

Snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are possible in western North Dakota on Saturday, according to AccuWeather.

"Where the heaviest snow falls, on the order of 1-2 feet, strong winds can not only create blizzard conditions but cause drifts of 5-8 feet in some cases," Sosnowski said, adding that "Motorists with travel plans through these areas should be prepared for major delays and road closures. Interstate 94 could be affected."

The Bismarck-Mandan region is not in the storm watch area but is still likely to see heavy rain with the possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds and light snow.

Spring calving is 60% complete in North Dakota, according to the crop report.

"Producers are bracing for what the weekend may bring, as they have barely had a chance to dig out and get things in order from last week’s blizzard," Ellingson said.

"The prospect of moisture is welcomed by many who have been in serious drought conditions, but the hope is that that moisture comes at a tempered pace and without the dangerous winds that intensified the challenges of last week," she said. "Ice storms are often hard on power, so hopefully that loss of electricity, too, can be avoided through this next weather system."

Flooding risks

Flooding is another concern in the wake of the recent heavy precipitation.

Western and central North Dakota could see 1-2 inches of liquid precipitation from the next storm. Minor but quick rises on creeks and streams are possible, with ponding of water in rural and low-lying areas likely, according to the weather service.

Ditches and other natural drains are filled with snow. That could delay snowmelt and rain runoff from getting into rivers and streams, though dry, thawed soils will help mitigate flood worries, according to National Weather Service Hydrologist Allen Schlag.

"All that being said, as rain enters the region over the coming days, one should keep in mind that rain on top of snow can significantly enhance overall liquid water available for creating runoff," Schlag said.

"Most of the natural drains and road ditches will take time to clear enough to allow conveyance of any runoff, so ponding of water is a very distinct risk going forward," he said. "Overland flooding is not out of the question, and the probability of minor flooding of streams going forward is certainly not zero."

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

