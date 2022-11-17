Blizzard cuts into drought in central North Dakota; lake-effect snow passes through region

Moisture from last week's record-setting blizzard cut into severe drought in central North Dakota, but not by a great amount, according to this week's U.S. Drought Monitor map.

Meanwhile, no travel was advised in much of southern North Dakota including the Bismarck-Mandan region early Thursday due to strong winds and blowing snow, including from a weather phenomenon that's uncommon in the state -- lake-effect snow.

North Dakota earlier this month experienced "flash drought" -- a rapid intensifying of dry conditions -- with severe drought expanding dramatically. Record-warm weather quickly changed, however, and the Bismarck-Mandan region saw up to 2 feet of snow during a blizzard last week. Bismarck set a city record for the date on Nov. 10 with 17.1 inches of snow.

However, "The Northern Plains’ moisture, while highly beneficial for winter wheat, had a limited immediate effect on the drought situation, leading to only small improvements in the depiction," U.S. Department of Agriculture Meteorologist Brad Rippey wrote in this week's report.

Severe drought -- in the middle of the five-scale range of the U.S. Drought Monitor -- declined from covering 40% of the state last week to 29% this week. The reduction came in central North Dakota -- including northern Burleigh County. That area is now in moderate drought, a lesser category that covers 58% of the state. The rest of North Dakota is considered abnormally dry.

Soil moisture supplies statewide improved slightly after the blizzard. This week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture supplies as 65% short or very short, with 70% of subsoil moisture in those categories. Last week's percentages were 71% and 72%, respectively.

Pasture and range conditions remained the same over the week -- 29% poor or very poor -- but stock water supplies improved, going from 55% short or very short to 49%.

The condition of the state's winter wheat crop also improved slightly, from 89% fair to good, to 94%. Winter wheat is planted and emerges in the fall, goes dormant over winter and begins growing again in the spring.

The Drought Monitor is a partnership of USDA, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Lake-effect snow

National Weather Service radar on Thursday morning showed narrow, elongated bands of lake-effect snow extending southeast from Lake Sakakawea through Morton and Burleigh counties, on either side of Bismarck-Mandan.

Lake-effect snow happens when cold air moves over a relatively warm lake, warm and moist air rises into the cold air and condenses into clouds, and narrow bands of heavy snow form over land downwind of the lake. It's typically associated with the Great Lakes region and cities such as Buffalo, New York, which can get feet of snow at a time.

But it can occur in North Dakota under the right conditions, and they existed Thursday -- air temperatures were in the teens, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data showed a Lake Sakakawea temperatures of 42 degrees.

"We're getting that significant difference between the two" temperatures, National Weather Service Meteorologist Megan Jones said.

Sakakawea is smaller than the Great Lakes and the surrounding terrain is different, so snowfall amounts with the weather pattern in North Dakota are not as intense, she said. Only an inch or two was expected.

The weather service still posted a winter weather advisory for western and central North Dakota through Thursday evening due to winds predicted to gust up to 45 mph and blow around falling snow and also snowpack on the ground.

No travel was advised in parts of southern North Dakota for a time Thursday morning due to reduced visibility in open areas and road conditions that ranged from slippery to "very icy," according to the state Department of Transportation. All advisories for the region had been lifted by late morning, but dangerous cold still blanketed the state.

Wind chills late Thursday and early Friday were forecast as low as 25 degrees below zero as arctic air continued moving down from the north. High temperatures in the Bismarck-Mandan area were forecast in the teens into the weekend -- about 20-25 degrees below normal for this time of year -- but they were expected to be around 30 early next week.

"The cold temperatures will continue into this coming weekend, though a moderation in temperatures is expected for next week as mild Pacific air expands east across the northern United States," the weather service said.

The outlook for the rest of November calls for above-normal temperatures across North Dakota.

Snow removal

Snow removal crews in Bismarck-Mandan who have been working since the blizzard have finished initial street plowing and are now focusing on snow hauling and street widening.

Bismarck Public Works has released a schedule for downtown snow removal on Friday and next Monday and Tuesday. Motorists who park in "no parking" areas from midnight to 7 a.m. those days will have their vehicles towed. North-South streets and alleys downtown will be done Friday and Monday, and east-west streets and alleys on Tuesday.

Bismarck police on Thursday also reminded residents that to aid snow removal in the winter, “It is unlawful for any person to park or leave standing any boat, bumper-pull travel trailer, fifth-wheel trailer, pull-type camper, motor home, house car, bus, mini motor home, or trailer on the public right-of-way in any residentially zoned area from Dec. 1 to March 31." Violators are subject to a fine of $150 per day.

Mandan residents can't leave vehicles parked on a residential street for longer than 48 hours at a time during any season.

More information on snow removal is at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal for Bismarck and at bit.ly/3TDwYF4 for Mandan.