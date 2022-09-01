Bird flu resurfaces in Midwest, North Dakota; state ban on poultry events reinstated

North Dakota's State Board of Animal Health has reinstated a ban on poultry events in North Dakota after the confirmation of another case of bird flu, and amid a resurfacing of the highly pathogenic disease as summer wanes.

Officials documented the new case Wednesday in a noncommercial, backyard flock in Cass County, in eastern North Dakota. It joins recent detections in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, reported by The Associated Press.

“While we hoped there would not be additional cases this fall, due to the extensive involvement wild birds played in the spread of disease this year, we knew it was possible,” North Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “The suspension of poultry/bird events is a precaution to reduce the risk of further spread of avian influenza to North Dakota birds.”

The Cass County farm has been quarantined and the flock destroyed, which is standard practice. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system, according to the state Agriculture Department. Owners of domestic birds in a 6-mile zone around the affected farm are being instructed to prevent contact between domestic poultry and wild birds and to monitor their flocks for illness.

The Animal Health board in March canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds within the state at the request of the North Dakota Turkey Federation, to help stem the spread of avian influenza as cases proliferated around the country. The order applied to events or sales where birds from different locations would be co-mingled. Private sales, catalog sales and retail sales were still allowed, though the use of online marketplaces was encouraged.

The board in early June extended the prohibition indefinitely. The group rescinded it in mid-July as warmer summer weather and the slowing of bird migrations diminished the risk of bird flu. But the disease has resurfaced this month in several Western states.

North Dakota's ban on poultry events was imposed Wednesday. It will be lifted in 30 days if no new cases emerge.

Bird flu has infected 17 flocks in 11 North Dakota counties, but there had not been a new case since June 7, according to state data. Most of the documented infections have been in small backyard flocks, though four commercial flocks have been impacted. All flocks except for the new Cass County case have since been released from quarantine.

North Dakota has nine turkey farms that produce about 1 million birds annually, along with numerous backyard flocks, according to the Agriculture Department. Bird flu cases have been in confirmed in the counties of Kidder, Burke, Richland, LaMoure, Barnes, Sheridan, Cass, Dickey, Renville, Stutsman and McHenry.

Federal data shows that more than 167,000 birds in the state have been destroyed, mostly in the commercial flocks. The largest backyard flock that has been affected in North Dakota was 110 birds. The Turkey Federation has said no infected birds or meat have entered the food chain. Cases of bird flu infection in people is rare, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There also have been 248 confirmed cases of avian influenza in numerous types of wild birds throughout the state, including in Burleigh and Morton counties, according to federal data. That's the most of any state. Other than Florida with 246 wild bird cases, no other state has more than 150. Minnesota has 105, South Dakota 62 and Montana 51.

There has been only one documented wild bird case in North Dakota since late June, in an American white pelican in Grand Forks County, but fall migrations will be starting soon.

“As farmers take to the fields this fall, they should avoid contact with sick or deceased wild birds and change out of field clothes or boots when caring for their own poultry,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

Sick or dead wild birds can be reported at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report.

There have been 414 flocks in 39 states that have been affected by bird flu since February, costing producers more than 40 million birds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This year’s outbreak is the worst since 2015, when about 50 million chickens and turkeys were killed, according to AP. North Dakota that year had two cases of bird flu, in Dickey and LaMoure counties, affecting more than 100,000 birds.

More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/avian-influenza, https://bit.ly/3L7FzMV and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.