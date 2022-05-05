Bird flu outbreak worsens in poultry flocks, wild birds in North Dakota

Bird flu has now spread to 14 flocks in nine North Dakota counties and infected nearly 167,000 birds, mostly in four commercial turkey flocks.

There also have been a total of 197 confirmed cases of avian influenza in nearly a dozen different types of wild birds in more than 20 counties, including Burleigh.

The bird flu outbreak in the U.S. has resulted in the slaughter of about 37 million chickens and turkeys in numerous states, according to The Associated Press. Officials order entire flocks to be killed when the virus is found on farms to try to limit the spread of the virus. This year’s outbreak is the worst since 2015, when about 50 million chickens and turkeys were killed.

North Dakota's first case this year was identified March 29 in a backyard mixed species flock in Kidder County. Since then, there have been confirmed cases in backyard bird flocks in Richland, LaMoure, Barnes, Sheridan, Cass, Dickey, Renville and Stutsman counties, with Stutsman having two confirmed cases. There also have been cases in four commercial turkey flocks: two in LaMoure County and one apiece in Dickey and Richland counties, according to the state Agriculture Department.

The department is not identifying the owners or specific locations of the infected flocks, citing North Dakota law that allows the State Board of Animal Health to keep such information private.

Data from the federal Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service shows that a total of 450 birds have been killed in the backyard flocks, along with 166,500 in the commercial flocks.

"No infected birds or meat will enter the food chain," North Dakota Turkey Federation Vice President David Rude said. "Poultry is safe to eat."

There are nine turkey farms in North Dakota that produce about 1 million birds annually, according to the Agriculture Department. Producers have implemented biosecurity measures on their farms to try to stem the spread of the virus, according to Rude.

"It won't devastate the industry, but for the producers involved it is devastating -- for their loss of production for this year, with no income for these flocks," the Tolna producer said. "We are still on heightened alert to continue to keep our birds safe."

That includes working with wildlife officials to try to keep migratory birds away.

Bird flu can spread in various ways, including through wild birds.

“Waterfowl may carry and shed this virus without any symptoms, while birds like domestic poultry and raptors get severe illness and rapidly die,” said Dr. Gerald Stokka, North Dakota State University Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist. “Currently, little is known about the risk of transmission and illness in songbirds.”

Federal data shows confirmed wild bird cases throughout North Dakota. The bulk of the cases have been in snow geese and Ross's geese, but there also have been documented cases in other species including bald eagles, sandhill cranes, turkey vultures, owls, hawks, crows, Canada geese, a duck and a common goldeneye.

“It is expected that the potential for transmission and new cases will decline following migration,” said Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “Unfortunately, the (recent) winter weather we are experiencing is slowing down migration and causing migratory birds to remain in the state longer.”

The federal Agriculture Department has confirmed nearly 1,000 cases of bird flu in wild birds around the country, including more than 50 bald eagles -- four of which were confirmed in North Dakota. The national wild bird death total is nearly 10 times higher than the 99 confirmed cases in wild birds during the last outbreak in 2015, according to AP.

With an increasing number of wild birds testing positive for bird flu, homeowners and landowners should be aware of what steps to take if they see sick or dead wild birds, according to Stokka.

“The primary carriers of avian influenza A are waterfowl, gulls, terns and shorebirds,” he said. “People should avoid direct contact with wild birds and observe them only from a distance. Wild birds can be infected without showing symptoms of the infection.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes that the public health risk from the bird flu outbreak is low, but the agency still advises avoiding direct contact with sick or dead birds. They can be reported at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report. Questions can be directed to 701-204-2161.

North Dakota's Board of Animal Health last month canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds within the state as a prevention measure, at the request of the Turkey Federation. The order applies to events or sales where birds from different locations would be co-mingled. Private sales, catalog sales and retail sales are still allowed, though the use of online marketplaces is encouraged.

The board issued a similar edict in 2015, when the state had two cases of bird flu, in Dickey and LaMoure counties, affecting more than 100,00 birds.

More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/avian-influenza, https://bit.ly/3L7FzMV and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.

