A longtime beef industry spokesperson and a nationally recognized holistic range manager are being inducted into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Nancy Jo Bateman, of New Salem, and Jerry Doan, of McKenzie, will be inducted March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City.

Bateman was executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years before retiring at the end of 2022. She was a familiar face and voice to ranchers and consumers, advocating for the beef industry through programs, media interviews, educational and Ag in the Classroom sessions, and cooking demonstrations. She voiced the “Beef Insights” radio series.

The former Miss Rodeo North Dakota is believed to be the longest-serving beef council executive in the nation. Bateman served as an advisor to the Federation of State Beef Councils and was selected to be on a national task force that chose the agency that formulated the “Beef, It’s What’s For Dinner” national advertising campaign.

Doan grew up on the Black Leg Ranch near Bismarck, a ranch that under his ownership has become recognized nationally as a showpiece for holistic management and land restoration. Doan is a global advocate and spokesman for the system. He served as the first chair of the State Board of Ag Research and Education, and also has chaired the state Ag Coalition, North Dakota Beef Commission, Rural Leadership North Dakota and state Grazing Lands Council.

Doan has won many awards, including being named one of the Top 100 Ag Producers in the country by Farm Credit Services. He has received the North Dakota State University Harvest Bowl Agribusiness Person of the Year Award. The Black Leg Ranch was inducted into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2020, and has received the National Environmental Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, and the Aldo Leopold Conservation Award.

The 1997 Legislature created the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame to honor those who have made significant contributions to the state’s leading industry. Bateman and Doan will bring to 61 the number of men and women who have been inducted.