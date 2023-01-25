Balmy January to end as cold, wind, snow sweeps into North Dakota

An Alberta clipper system sweeping in from Canada will bring an abrupt change to the weather across North Dakota late this week.

High temperatures in Bismarck early in the workweek reached the mid-30s, about 10 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. But they'll plummet this coming weekend as arctic air envelopes the region, barely climbing above zero, with overnight lows dropping to minus 20 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Normal lows for late January are in the single digits above zero.

"Cold weather sets in this weekend and continues through the first week of February," the weather service posted.

Wind and precipitation will move in as the temperatures drop this week. A wind advisory is in place for western and central North Dakota from midafternoon Thursday until sunrise Friday. Northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected, along with chances for a mix of rain and snow.

Alberta clippers are common in the Northern Plains this time of year, but North Dakota has enjoyed a relatively calm January.

"There have not been many Alberta clipper-type storms so far this winter," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "So, people may not be used to the fast-hitting nature of the storm and its snow."

The heavier snow is expected in a band to the west and south, with parts of Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska possibly getting up to a foot. The weather service forecast calls for only about an inch of accumulating snow in Bismarck-Mandan on Thursday. Some parts of northeastern North Dakota could see a couple of inches. Patchy blowing snow could be an issue in open areas.

Bismarck saw more than 51 inches of snow during October, November and December, and ended 2022 on pace for a record winter snowfall. But the capital city has seen only an inch in January, more than 6 inches below normal for the month, according to weather service data.

The late-year heavy snowfall helped reduce areas of moderate and severe drought in North Dakota, but the entire state remains in some form of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"Drought in the High Plains remains largely unchanged; much of the excess moisture is tied up in snowpack, and its effects on soil moisture and groundwater recharge remain to be seen," Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Deborah Bathke wrote.

She added that conditions also are slow to improve "due to the long-term nature of drought in the region."

"Until spring melt shows verified evidence of soil moisture and groundwater recharge, it will be difficult to tell how much effect snow has had on drought conditions," Bathke said.