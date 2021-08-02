August Farmers and Artisans Market set at Capitol

The August Farmers and Artisans Market is set for Wednesday on the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

“This is a showcase for North Dakota growers and makers, giving area residents an opportunity to see the range of products made and grown right here in our state,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The owners and employees of more than 20 Pride of Dakota businesses and local producers will be selling and talking about their products.”

The outdoor market runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the west parking lot of the Capitol building, off Fourth Street. Products will range from foods to home decor to seasonal produce, according to Goehring.

Nearly 500 North Dakota companies are members of the state's Pride of Dakota branding program. For more information go to www.prideofdakota.nd.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0