APUC awards 7 grants totaling $273,000

The commission at its recent quarterly meeting in Bismarck voted to award grants totaling about $273,000, according to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Cows and Co. Creamery in Carrington got the most money -- $148,000 to develop an on-farm creamery/dairy. Other grants will fund projects ranging from a meat plant in Edgeley to a skin product enterprise in Wildrose to a Bismarck malting company.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing May 20-21 in Grafton. Applications for the May meeting must be received by April 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.