APUC awards 7 grants totaling $273,000

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission is funding seven projects this quarter, the state Department of Agriculture announced.
The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money is typically used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology.
The commission at its recent quarterly meeting in Bismarck voted to award grants totaling about $273,000, according to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
Cows and Co. Creamery in Carrington got the most money -- $148,000 to develop an on-farm creamery/dairy. Other grants will fund projects ranging from a meat plant in Edgeley to a skin product enterprise in Wildrose to a Bismarck malting company.
APUC will hold its next grant application hearing May 20-21 in Grafton. Applications for the May meeting must be received by April 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.