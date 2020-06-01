APUC awards 8 grants totaling $288,000

The commission at its recent quarterly meeting in Bismarck voted to award grants totaling about $288,000, according to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Grants include $32,000 to the BisMan Community Food Cooperative in Bismarck to support marketing, and $34,767 to Cloverdale Foods Co. in Mandan to boost bacon production.

A full list of awards can be found on the agriculture department's website, at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing July 21-22 in Medora. Applications for that meeting must be received by July 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.