APUC awards 7 grants totaling $359,000

Grants awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Medora will help research and develop everything from biomass and hemp to beef processing.

A full list of awards can be found on the agriculture department's website, at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing Nov. 18-19 in Valley City. Applications for that meeting must be received by Oct. 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.