APUC awards 7 grants totaling $359,000

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission is funding seven projects this quarter with grants totaling nearly $359,000.
The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Grants awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Medora will help research and develop everything from biomass and hemp to beef processing.
A full list of awards can be found on the agriculture department's website, at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/.
APUC will hold its next grant application hearing Nov. 18-19 in Valley City. Applications for that meeting must be received by Oct. 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.
