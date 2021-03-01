APUC awards 6 grants totaling $511,000

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission is funding six projects this quarter with grants totaling more than $511,000.
The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology, according to the state Agriculture Department.
Grants awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Bismarck will help projects dealing with aviation fuel, biofoam, nature-based tourism and drone seeding, among others. A full list can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/news/goehring-announces-apuc-awards-funding-4.
APUC will hold its next grant application hearing May 19-20 in Minot. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.