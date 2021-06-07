APUC awards 5 grants totaling $195,000

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission is funding five projects this quarter with grants totaling nearly $195,000.
The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology, according to the state Agriculture Department.
Grants awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Minot will help projects dealing with meat processing, semitrailer tarp system cameras and water pumps. A full list can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/news/goehring-announces-apuc-awards-funding-5.
APUC will hold its next grant application hearing July 28-29 in Medora. Applications must be received by July 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.