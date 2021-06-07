APUC awards 5 grants totaling $195,000

Grants awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Minot will help projects dealing with meat processing, semitrailer tarp system cameras and water pumps. A full list can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/news/goehring-announces-apuc-awards-funding-5.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing July 28-29 in Medora. Applications must be received by July 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.