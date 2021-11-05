Applications open for feed hauling aid program

North Dakota's Agriculture Department has opened applications for the Emergency Feed Transportation Assistance Program.

It reimburses a portion of hay hauling expenses for drought-stricken ranchers. The state in late August reactivated the program and approved $2.5 million to fund it. Applications were to open in mid-September, but they were put on hold so state officials could ensure the parameters didn't overlap with those of a federal aid program.

The state program will aid producers who do not qualify for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program.

“The drought drastically reduced forage production, and many producers have had to purchase and transport supplemental feed,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “This program will assist producers who have transportation costs for feed or co-products hauled less than 25 miles, silage hauled any distance and moving breeding livestock to a feed source.”

Transportation costs for purchased feed or feed put up outside of normal operation due to loss of feed incurred between April 8 and Nov. 30 are eligible. Feed must be used for the purposes of the rancher's own livestock operation.

For a complete list of eligibility requirements and details, go to www.nd.gov/ndda/eftap. Producers with further questions can email haytransport@nd.gov or call 1-844-642-4752. Applications are available on the Agriculture Department website at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/eftap and will close Dec. 15.

The state and federal governments have implemented numerous programs to help drought-stricken farmers and ranchers. Details on available drought resources in North Dakota can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/drought-resources. Producers can access the federal Agriculture Department's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool or Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet at www.farmers.gov.

