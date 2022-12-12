Applications accepted for 2023 specialty crop grants

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is accepting applications for 2023 grants to help promote specialty crops.
Specialty crops grown commercially in North Dakota include dry beans and peas, lentils, potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey and various vegetables.
“Projects that solely enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in North Dakota are eligible for these grants,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “We encourage organizations, institutions and individuals to submit proposals on their own or in partnerships.”
North Dakota expects to find out in the next few months how much federal money it will get to dole out in competitive 2023 grants.
More information and an application template can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/scbgp. Applications must be submitted in electronic form by 4 p.m. Central time Wednesday, Jan. 18.
People are also reading…
For more information, contact Deanna Gierszewski at 701-328-2191 or scbg@nd.gov.