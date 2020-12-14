Applications accepted for 2021 specialty crop grants

North Dakota's Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for 2021 grants to help promote specialty crops.

The federal government defines specialty crops as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture and nursery crops. Specialty crops grown commercially in North Dakota include dry beans and peas, lentils, potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey and various vegetables.

“Projects that solely enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in North Dakota are eligible for these grants,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “We encourage organizations, institutions and individuals to submit proposals on their own or in partnerships.”

Projects involving food safety, pest and disease control, seed variety and specialty crops development, and public nutrition awareness are eligible for grant money, according to Goehring. Projects that directly benefit specific, commercial products or profit a single organization, institution or person are not eligible.

North Dakota expects to find out in the next few months how much money it will get from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to dole out in competitive 2021 grants. The state this year awarded 27 grants totaling more than $3 million.