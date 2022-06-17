Animal Health board changes some requirements

North Dakota's State Board of Animal Heath has changed the requirements for bison imported from Canada and for certain heifer calves.

“Bison coming from areas in Canada designated as tuberculosis and brucellosis free will no longer need to be tuberculosis and brucellosis tested,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said.

Bison identification requirements also have been changed. More information is at https://bit.ly/3xEuTjc.

The board granted an official ID exemption for North Dakota heifer calves 12 months or younger sold at auction in a border state but returned to North Dakota. All brand inspection requirements must be met.

For more information, contact the state Animal Health Division at 701-328-2655.

