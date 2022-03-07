 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anhydrous safety training set in Dickinson, Minot

  • 0

The North Dakota Agriculture Department and the North Dakota Agriculture Association are hosting anhydrous ammonia safety training sessions across the state.

“Annual documented safety training is required for any person handling, transferring, transporting or otherwise working with anhydrous ammonia at storage facilities,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

Training sessions will include presentations on the chemical properties and health hazards of anhydrous, facility and nurse tank care, inspection and maintenance, and regulatory updates.

Training sessions in western North Dakota are at 1 p.m. Mountain time Thursday at the Towneplace Suites by Marriott in Dickinson, and at 9:30 a.m. Central time Friday at the Clarion Hotel Convention Center in Minot. 

The cost is $35 and preregistration is preferred. Contact the North Dakota Agriculture Association at 701-282-9432 or jessicarust@ndag.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The unique sleeping habits of whales

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News