Anhydrous safety training set in Dickinson, Minot

The North Dakota Agriculture Department and the North Dakota Agriculture Association are hosting anhydrous ammonia safety training sessions across the state.

“Annual documented safety training is required for any person handling, transferring, transporting or otherwise working with anhydrous ammonia at storage facilities,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

Training sessions will include presentations on the chemical properties and health hazards of anhydrous, facility and nurse tank care, inspection and maintenance, and regulatory updates.

Training sessions in western North Dakota are at 1 p.m. Mountain time Thursday at the Towneplace Suites by Marriott in Dickinson, and at 9:30 a.m. Central time Friday at the Clarion Hotel Convention Center in Minot.

The cost is $35 and preregistration is preferred. Contact the North Dakota Agriculture Association at 701-282-9432 or jessicarust@ndag.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0