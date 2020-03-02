Anhydrous ammonia safety training session set in Mandan

Anhydrous ammonia safety training session set in Mandan

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the North Dakota Agriculture Association are hosting a series of anhydrous ammonia safety training sessions across the state, including one in Mandan.

The sessions will include presentations on the chemical properties and health hazards of anhydrous ammonia; facility and nurse tank care, inspection, and maintenance; and regulatory updates.

“Annual documented safety training is required for any person handling, transferring, transporting or otherwise working with anhydrous ammonia at storage facilities,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “These training sessions will meet the requirements of the state, and attendees will be issued a certificate of completion.”

The Mandan session is Monday, March 9, at 9:30 a.m. at Farm Credit Services. Other sessions next week are in Minot, Devils Lake, Park River and Valley City.

The cost is $35 and preregistration is preferred. To register, contact the North Dakota Agriculture Association at 701-282-9432 or jessicarust@ndag.org.

For more information about the training requirements, contact Eric Delzer, state pesticide and fertilizer program manager, at 701-328-1508.

