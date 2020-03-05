Agriculture secretary designates another disaster for North Dakota

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated a disaster in 16 North Dakota counties due to extreme weather last year -- both wet and dry.

This week's announcement, coupled with a disaster designation Perdue issued in November, means all of North Dakota's 53 counties are now covered, and farmers and farm-related businesses statewide are eligible to apply for federal emergency loans.

For farmers and ranchers, the loans can be used to replace needed equipment or livestock, reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The designation makes resources available to help producers with losses due to the impacts of recent natural disasters,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement.

Perdue's designation last fall came on the heels of the wettest September on record for North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. The three-month period of August, September and October was the wettest on record in 125 years in the state, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

