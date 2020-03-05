Agriculture secretary designates another disaster for North Dakota

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated a disaster in 16 North Dakota counties due to extreme weather last year -- both wet and dry.
This week's announcement, coupled with a disaster designation Perdue issued in November, means all of North Dakota's 53 counties are now covered, and farmers and farm-related businesses statewide are eligible to apply for federal emergency loans.
For farmers and ranchers, the loans can be used to replace needed equipment or livestock, reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“The designation makes resources available to help producers with losses due to the impacts of recent natural disasters,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement.
Perdue's designation last fall came on the heels of the wettest September on record for North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. The three-month period of August, September and October was the wettest on record in 125 years in the state, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
The wet weather and an historic early October snowstorm put a halt to harvest and led to flooding in some areas, prompting Perdue's disaster designation and a disaster declaration by President Donald Trump that followed two months later.
Perdue's designation this week again covers excessive snow, excessive moisture and flooding, but it also factors in high winds, hail, and drought. Many northern North Dakota counties were extremely dry last summer. Details on the designation can be found at: https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/South-Dakota/news-releases/2020/stnr_sd_20200304_rel_01.
The deadline for producers to apply for emergency loans is Oct. 28. For more information on eligibility requirements and application procedures, go to www.farmers.gov/recover.
Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations in the primary disaster-designated counties also might qualify for disaster loans, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disasters and businesses directly impacted by the disasters,” said Tanya Garfield, director of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
Applicants can apply online, get additional information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants also can call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.