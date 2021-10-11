Agriculture and Diversity Development Fund details announced

The Agriculture and Diversity Development Fund created by the North Dakota Legislature earlier this year to support new or expanding value-added agriculture businesses is set to accept applications.
Funding opportunities include grants up to $2.5 million, interest rate buydowns of up to $500,000, and loans with amounts determined by a fund committee.
Proceeds may be used to purchase or lease equipment, establish a value-added business, or expand an existing business. Businesses must demonstrate financial feasibility, enhance profitability for farmers and ranchers, create jobs and grow North Dakota’s economy.
“Diversification is a critical element of stabilizing the ag industry in our state,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
Applicants must be a business registered with the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office, or a state resident who diversifies a crop or animal industry and provides collateral uses for agriculture resources. Businesses with a majority ownership composed of North Dakota residents will have priority over those whose majority is out of state.
Examples of types of eligible projects include food production and processing facilities, feed or pet food processing facilities, commodity processing facilities, agriculture product manufacturing facilities, and animal production facilities.
The Bank of North Dakota is administering the fund. Go to bnd.nd.gov/ag for more information and to apply.