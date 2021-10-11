Agriculture and Diversity Development Fund details announced

The Agriculture and Diversity Development Fund created by the North Dakota Legislature earlier this year to support new or expanding value-added agriculture businesses is set to accept applications.

Funding opportunities include grants up to $2.5 million, interest rate buydowns of up to $500,000, and loans with amounts determined by a fund committee.

Proceeds may be used to purchase or lease equipment, establish a value-added business, or expand an existing business. Businesses must demonstrate financial feasibility, enhance profitability for farmers and ranchers, create jobs and grow North Dakota’s economy.

“Diversification is a critical element of stabilizing the ag industry in our state,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

Applicants must be a business registered with the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office, or a state resident who diversifies a crop or animal industry and provides collateral uses for agriculture resources. Businesses with a majority ownership composed of North Dakota residents will have priority over those whose majority is out of state.