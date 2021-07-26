Ag in the Classroom proposals sought

North Dakota's Agriculture Department and the state Agriculture in the Classroom Council are seeking proposals for educational programs and materials to help young people understand the importance of agriculture.

“Agriculture in the Classroom programs help young people learn where their food comes from and how to make better food choices for themselves,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The program provides teachers with curricula and class lesson development materials, training seminars, a magazine, website and other tools to make agriculture part of the school day.”

Up to $100,000 is available for the programs in the state's current two-year budget cycle, according to Goehring.

More information is available at www.nd.gov/ndda/aitcgrants or by contacting Kara Haff at 701-328-2308 or khaff@nd.gov. Proposals must be received by 4 p.m. CDT on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0