2nd cattle anthrax case confirmed in Kidder County

Officials have confirmed a second case of cattle anthrax in Kidder County.

The case was confirmed by the North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory on Friday, according to the state Agriculture Department. The first case was reported in August.

Anthrax is caused by bacterial spores that can lie dormant in the ground for decades and become active under ideal conditions, such as drought.

“The recent cases are a reminder to take action to protect your animals from disease, especially in areas with a past history,” State Veterinarian Ethan Andress said. “Producers in past known affected areas and counties should consult with their veterinarians to make sure the vaccination schedule for their animals is current.

"Producers in Kidder County and surrounding areas should confer with their veterinarians to determine if initiating first-time vaccinations against anthrax is warranted for their cattle at this time,” he said.

Effective anthrax vaccines are readily available, but it takes about a week for immunity to be established, and vaccine must be administered annually for continued protection.