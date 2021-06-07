2021 Menoken Farm Garden Tour set

The Burleigh County Soil Conservation District is holding its annual tour and gardening sessions at its Menoken Farm conservation demonstration site east of Bismarck.

The 2021 Menoken Farm Garden Tour is June 22. It's free and open to the public. Registration is required by June 15 at https://menoken-farm-garden-tour.eventbrite.com. The site is at 1107 171st St. NE, Menoken.

People can sign up for one or both of two events. “Walk of Life” from 2-4 p.m. CDT features a walking tour of the grounds. “Gardening Local Treasures” from 5-7 p.m. features four rotating stations with speakers and topics ranging from high-value crop production to successional planting. A complimentary dinner featuring locally raised beef will be served at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to www.menokenfarm.com. Questions can be directed to Nolan Swenson at 701-770-5509 or nolan.swenson@nd.nacdnet.net.

