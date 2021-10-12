2-9 inches of snow expected in western North Dakota; high winds, rain likely in Bismarck

The conditions also are likely to impact the Wednesday morning commute in snowy areas, and the weather service urged motorists to slow down and be ready for reduced visibility and slippery roads.

"The first snow of the year can often cause major problems on the road as people adjust to the poor driving conditions," the agency said.

The storm system is pushing from the West Coast over the Rockies and into the Plains, and resulting in winter storm warnings in parts of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Idaho, according to AccuWeather.

"Some parts of Montana had already reported more than a foot of snow as of late Monday night, with as much as 20 inches falling near the community of Pony in the southwestern part of the state," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The storm system is expected to also shepherd in much cooler weather than the record-breaking heat the western and central regions have experienced the past couple of weeks.

Overnight lows Thursday and Friday in the west are expected to drop into the mid-to-upper 20s, according to the state forecast. That could result in a a killing frost -- 28 degrees or below. Lows for the Bismarck-Mandan area are expected to stay above 30 degrees, however, and the weekend forecast is for sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

