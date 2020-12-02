Active COVID-19 cases down for 10th day in a row

The number of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has dropped for the 10th day in a row, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The state's active case count stands at 5,236, which is down 450 from the day before.

The Department of Health also reported 12 new deaths Wednesday, including two people from Burleigh County. The remaining deaths reported were one person each from Cass, Foster, Grant, Griggs, McLean, Ransom, Stark, Stutsman, Walsh and Ward counties. Since the pandemic began, 966 people have died.

Burleigh County reported 112 new active cases, Cass County reported 92, Grand Forks reported 18, Morton County reported 24 and Ward County reported 64. Cass County has 1,040 active cases. Burleigh and Morton counties have 1,021 combined.

The number of North Dakotans hospitalized due to the virus also declined. The number of hospitalizations is 301, which is a decrease of 18 from Tuesday.

The department also reported 918 additional people who have recovered. A total of 73,933 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 5,709 tests were completed Tuesday, bring the number of COVID-19 tests performed since the start of the pandemic to 1,153,230.