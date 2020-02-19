New wave for MLB on radio?

When the Twins open the 2020 regular season on March 26 in Oakland, Minnesota fans will be able to listen to the radio broadcast on a network of 81 stations spanning five states.

Fans back in Oakland, however, won’t be able to listen to the game in the traditional way. Instead, they will only be able to stream games via a free app – a decision announced this week in euphemistic, future-focused terms by the team.

“We’re excited,” A’s President Dave Kaval told the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’re trying to be innovative, we’re trying to be responsive to fans and trying to attract younger fans.”

The greater truth is likely that the A’s, in becoming the first major league team to go this route, are in spin mode after failing to secure a local radio carrier. Their games were carried on a conservative talk radio station in the Bay Area last year, a solution that wasn’t great for either side. The closest signal carrying A’s games this year will be in Sacramento, a good 90 miles away from Oakland.

But even if the A’s are taking an early and not entirely intended plunge into this sort of broadcast arrangement, it does in some ways represent the wave of the future.