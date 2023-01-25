New look, same results for Miners

For the Beulah Miners, a lot has changed. Except for the results.

Following a 74-60 road win over Wilton-Wing on Tuesday night, the Miners have won seven straight games and, at 9-1 on the season, are ranked No. 7 in the latest state Class B boys basketball poll. They – along with Dickinson Trinity – are the lone teams unbeaten in Region 7.

Not bad for a team that has seen a big transformation from last season.

Last year, the Miners won 19 games and finished third in the Region 7 tournament. But the Miners knew they were losing a pair of key players, including Trey Brandt, a Mr. Basketball finalist and the school’s all-time leading scorer, who is now at Minot State.

So who would’ve seen such a fast start coming?

“I know as I was visiting with my assistant coach through the summer, through the workouts with the guys, both of us kind of felt we were going to be better than people were thinking,” Miners coach Jeremy Brandt said. “With everybody knowing we lost Trey and Trapper (Skalsky) – that’s a lot of scoring, a lot of statistical stuff.

“But we had a group of guys coming back that we thought could have a chance to have a good season.”

The question was, who would take up some of the slack?

“It was kind of a matter of could we find that leader or two, or a go-to guy at certain times,” Brandt said. “I don’t know if we have even really seen it yet, but we’ve been so balanced, we don’t have to rely on one or two people. Everybody is contributing every night.”

Trace Beauchamp, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, leads a diverse Miners attack, averaging 15.5 points per game. Bennett Larson, a 6-6 freshman center, is around 10 points per game, and several other players are close to double figures – including junior guard Aiden O’Brien, senior guard Jack Koppelsloen, senior forward Tarren Larson and junior guard Champ Hettich.

Bennett Larson leads the team in rebounding at 6.5 per game, with Beauchamp at 6 and Taren Larson at 4.5.

“We’re playing seven kids consistently, and we’ve had different leading scorers every night,” Brandt said. “The best thing about us is that balance. We’ve been sharing the ball, averaging 19 or 20 assists a game as a team.

“Really, that’s been the biggest reason for our start. That and defensively we’ve been better than I expected.”

O’Brien has been a big boost for Beulah, back healthy for his junior season after missing last season with a torn ACL.

Defensively, the Miners have been allowing only 42.7 points per game.

“It’s been nice to have Bennett and Tarren, they don’t play a lot together, but we’ve been able to kind of platoon them and have that size in the blocks. We did have them play together against Shiloh because they have those two bigs.

“Bennett, with his size, he changes things inside. And I think guys outside can take some more risks when they know he’s waiting back there if they get beat.”

The Miners (9-1, 4-0 Region 7) host Killdeer (8-4, 3-3 Region 7) on Friday, and play at Glen Ullin-Hebron (12-3, 4-2 Region 7) and Heart River (8-6, 0-4) next week.

“We haven’t played a lot of regional games yet,” Brandt said. “We’ve got some good ones coming up with Killdeer on Friday and Glen Ullin and Heart River next week. We’ve got some tough region games coming up with Bowman and Trinity in February.”

They also have non-conference tests coming against Minot Our Redeemer’s and No. 1-ranked, defending state champ Four Winds-Minnewaukan.

“We’re maybe surprising some people because of what we lost but we felt we had the potential to have a nice team and to this point, we’re doing some things well. I hope we continue to improve. I like this group. They play hard. We’ll find out more about ourselves as we get into some tough games coming up.”