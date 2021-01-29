New Eagles coach needs time to evaluate roster

PHILADELPHIA — New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t offer any reassurances to disaffected quarterback Carson Wentz in Sirianni’s introductory news conference Friday, or many specifics of how he plans to move forward in fixing a team coming off a 4-11-1 season.

Sirianni, 39, seemed excited and maybe a bit nervous when he took center stage after a nearly 16-minute introduction from team owner Jeffrey Lurie. Sirianni said he has talked to quarterbacks Wentz and Jalen Hurts, whom he called “top-notch quarterbacks,” but naming a starter, or having a time frame to name a starter “hasn’t even crossed my mind yet.”

Lurie alluded to the team’s brain trust having spent 10 to 12 hours interviewing Sirianni, who emerged, Lurie said, from a 25-member field of candidates that was narrowed to 10 for interviews. Asked if Wentz’s puzzling decline last season was a major topic of that interview, Sirianni said “it was all on the table.” Asked if he could say that Wentz definitely will be an Eagle this coming season, Sirianni said he couldn’t say.