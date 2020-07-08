Nets' issues could cost Wolves first-round pick

Well … probably not. First, they’d have to jump the No. 8-seeded Magic, who are a half-game behind the Nets. And then they’d have to make up three games in the standings spanning just eight total games played for each team -- with every game against teams with a better record than the Wizards, who at 24-40 are the worst of the 22 teams in the bubble. And they’d have to do it while dealing with their own roster depletion, with star Bradley Beal recently opting out of the restart (and joining the already injured John Wall).

And even if they managed to do all those things, the Wizards would then have to win a play-in series against the Nets -- needing to win, in all likelihood, twice while the Nets needed to win just once.

Plus, even if you think the Nets have a strong incentive to try to tank and miss the playoffs at this point and keep their draft pick … well, what incentive do the Wizards have to try to make the playoffs, only to hurt their draft position while setting up for a lopsided first-round loss to the Bucks?

Long story short: It seems like the Wolves are still in good shape to grab that Nets pick, even if the ground is a little shakier than it once was. Still, if you need something to look forward to: Pay attention on Aug. 2, in Game 2 of the restart, when the Wizards face the Nets.