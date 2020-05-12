NBA stars make push to play

Collusion appears to be alive and well in the NBA.

Yahoo Sports is reporting a number of the league’s more popular players agreed, via a private call, to agree to promote the return of the 2019-20 season.

According to the report, Chris Paul, who is the president of the players association, scheduled the call that included LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook.

The players agreed to take proper safety precautions.

ESPN reported that players association reps began informally polling players about resuming the season.

The season has been suspended since March 11.

The NBA took tiny steps toward a return to normalcy Friday, as a small number of practice facilities reopened for workouts and at least one team received permission from the league to test players and staff for the coronavirus.