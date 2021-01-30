 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.D. Scoreboard for E edition
agate

N.D. Scoreboard for E edition

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College hockey

Nebraska-Omaha 5, North Dakota 4

College men’s basketball

Dickinson State 74, Presentation 56

Mary 73, Minnesota-Crookston 60

Minot State 74, Bemidji State 56

Missouri-Kansas City 49, North Dakota State 47

Valley City State 94, Mayville State 68

Western Illinois 99, North Dakota 87

College women’s basketball

Bemidji State 70, Minot State 61

Dickinson State 49, Presentation 44

Mayville State 58, Valley City State 53

Minnesota-Crookston 73, Mary 65

North Dakota State 68, Missouri-Kansas City 65

Western Illinois 83, North Dakota 74

High school boys basketball

Bismarck 113, Watford City 25

Bismarck Century 86, Williston 50

Bottineau 70, Rolette-Wolford 39

Central Cass 63, Hillsboro-Central Valley 61

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 77, Griggs-Midkota 39

Ellendale 68, Lisbon 51

Fargo Oak Grove 77, Tri-State 51

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 55, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 49

Garrison 69, Center-Stanton 28

Glenburn 47, Nedrose 47

Kidder County 65, Harvey-Wells County 60

Kindred 69, Thompson 49

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 51, Enderlin 50

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 55, New Rockford-Sheyenne 51

Leola-Frederick, S.D. 81, South Border 41

Mandan 97, Turtle Mountain 68

Northern Cass 78, Hankinson 63

Oakes 66, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 56

Rolla 80, Max 66

Shiloh Christian 88, Rugby 71

Velva 63, Central McLean 51

West Fargo Sheyenne 87, West Fargo 81

High school girls basketball

Benson County 55, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 36

Bismarck 78, Watford City 49

Bismarck Century 102, Williston 18

Bismarck Legacy JV 66, Flasher 44

Bottineau 41, Nedrose 31

Cavalier 45, North Border 39

Center-Stanton 69, Garrison 57, OT

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 64, Midway-Minto 58

Grafton 82, Richland 35

Grant County 53, Central McLean 51

Heart River 53, Washburn 35

Jamestown 79, Dickinson 55

Kenmare 48, Glenburn 47

Kidder County 58, Harvey-Wells County 45

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 46, New Rockford-Sheyenne 16

Lisbon 48, Ellendale 41

Mandan 81, Turtle Mountain 41

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 71, Stanley 60

Northern Cass 72, Hankinson 38

Rugby 50, Shiloh Christian 41

Tri-State 48, Fargo Oak Grove 37

Westhope-Newburg 58, Max 18

High school boys hockey

Fargo South-Shanley 6, Devils Lake 0

Grafton-Park River 4, Crookston, Minn. 3

Grand Forks Red River 5, East Grand Forks, Minn. 3

Jamestown 7, Hazen-Beulah 2

Roseau, Minn. 4, Grand Forks Central 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 1, West Fargo 0

Westhope-Newburg 58, Max 18

High school girls hockey

Devils Lake 4, Dickinson 1

Fargo Davies 4, Minot 2

Fargo North-South 3, Bismarck 2

Grand Forks 4, Mandan 1

Jamestown 5, Williston 0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News