12 Years a Slave (2013, Historical drama) Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender BET, 5 p.m.
Revenge Best Served Chilled (2022, Suspense) Lynn Kim Do, Monique Parent LMN, 5 p.m.
Sailing Into Love (2019, Romance) Leah Renee, Chris McNally Hallmark, 5 p.m.
Big Sky River (2022, Romance) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Kavan Smith Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 6 p.m.
Angel Has Fallen (2019, Action) Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman SYFY, 7 p.m.
Finding Dory (2016, Children) Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks Disney, 7 p.m.
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015, Action) Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner CBS, 7 p.m.
Murder at Blackthorne Manor (2023, Mystery) Christie Leverette, Bobby Slaski LMN, 7 p.m.
The Martian (2015, Science fiction) Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain FX, 7 p.m.
The Secrets of Bella Vista (2022, Drama) Rachelle Lefevre, Niall Matter Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.
The Podcast Murders (2022, Suspense) Lanie McAuley, Natalie Sharp LMN, 9 p.m.