Motzko excited for Gophers' 100th season of hockey

Motzko, who coached under Herb Brooks at St. Cloud State in 1986-87 and led the Huskies from 2005 to ’18, recalled a ninth-grade field trip to the University of Minnesota having a lasting influence on him. “We got to tour all the sports facilities,’’ he said, “and you’re hooked.’’

Gophers players of the 1970s had an impact on Motzko, and he got to play against some of them.

“In bantams, I remember playing in a tournament against Scott Bjugstad,’’ he said. “Neal Broten was at a junior camp in Austin, and the whole town was there to watch. When I got more into high school, it was Steve Christoff and Rob McClanahan. Those were the names, and of course in 1980 [with the Miracle on Ice team] it grew.’’

Motzko began his college career at Minnesota, playing for the Gophers junior varsity team for a few weeks. He attended the U for two years before transferring to St. Cloud State, where he played, then began his coaching career during Brooks’ lone season in the Granite City.

“I’m so fortunate to have coached two of the greatest programs in this state, and only one other guy has done the same thing,’’ he said, referencing Brooks. “To think I followed in his footsteps, I’m awfully humbled by it.’’