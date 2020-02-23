morning-tipoff 2-24-20

MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Feb. 24
High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School, quarterfinals: Flasher vs. Garrison, 3 p.m.; Center-Stanton vs. Grant County, 20 minutes after game 1; Underwood vs. Standing Rock, 20 minutes after game 2; Shiloh Christian vs. Wilton-Wing, 20 minutes after game 3.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
High school boys basketball: Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School, semifinals: 6/7:30 p.m. Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Legacy, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
College basketball: NSIC tournament, first round.
Thursday, Feb. 27
High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo.
High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School, third place, 6 p.m., championship, 20 minutes after third-place game.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Dickinson depended on Joe Hanstad. Mandan did things by committee and emerged with a 66-56 basketball victory at Dickinson. Devin Coyle and Bryan Kielpinski each scored 16 points and Jake Friesz added 14 for the winning Braves. Hanstad was the game's leading scorer with 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): University of North Dakota hockey coach Dean Blais has been named an assistant coach for the United States hockey team. The U.S. team will compete in the World Championships in Russia beginning in late April. Blais and Wisconsin's Mark Johnson will be assistants to head coach Lou Vairo.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Sparked by the outside shooting of sophomore Dave Clark, St. Mary's posted its fourth victory of the basketball season, defeating Minot Ryan, 60-54. Center Steve Dentz was brilliant for the visiting Lions, firing in 24 points. Clark scored 19 points and post Mike Hughes added 16.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Shiloh Christian vs. Wilton-Wing, Region 5 tournament, 8 p.m. (time approximate)
MLB
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota vs. Boston, spring training, noon
TV TODAY
MLB
MLBN -- Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, spring training, noon
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN -- Louisville at Florida State, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Oklahoma State at Kansas, 8 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
NBATV -- Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m,.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- Duke at North Carolina State, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- Baylor at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Oregon at Stanford, 8 p.m.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Interim head coach Dean Evason is the sixth man to lead the Minnesota Wild. Evason took command after Bruce Boudreau was relieved of his duties on Feb. 14. Boudreau had been the head coach of the Wild since 2016. Prior to Boudreau, Minnesota's head coaches were Jacques Lemaire (2000-2009), Todd Richards (2009-2011), Mike Yeo (2011-2016) and interim coach John Torchetti (2016).
