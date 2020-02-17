morning-tipoff Tues, 2-18-20

High school wrestling: State Tournament, Fargodome. Class A dual tournament, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Bismarck vs. No. 4 East West Fargo, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 East Devils Lake vs. No. 3 West Century, 1:30 p.m.; No. 1 East Valley City vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East Fargo Davies, 1:30 p.m.; Consolation/semifinals 12:30 p.m.; fifth place/third place/championship, 7 p.m.

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck State College women claimed at least a share of their first Mon-Dak Conference title with a 73-59 victory over Dakota College-Bottineau at the BSC Armory. Alyssa Hummel had a monster game for the winning Mystics with 31 points. Kelsey Sigl added 14.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Dakota Wizards' 129-105 victory over the Winnipeg Cyclone was more than just a convincing International Basketball Association victory. With the win, the Wizards became the first IBA team in history to win 30 games in a season. They also became the first team to go unbeaten at home for an entire season, going 18-0. Brian Green and Malik Dixon were Dakota's offensive ringleaders with 37 and 24 points, respectively.