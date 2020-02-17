morning-tipoff Tues, 2-18-20

MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Feb. 18
High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Feb. 20
College basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Northern State, 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tournament, VFW Sports Center: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 8 Bottineau-Rugby/No.9 Hazen-Beulah winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 1:15 p.m.; No. 2 Century vs. No. 7 Williston, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Mandan vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 7:15 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck, Century, Legacy at Bismarck Aquatic & Fitness Center, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: State Tournament, Fargodome. Class A dual tournament, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Bismarck vs. No. 4 East West Fargo, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 East Devils Lake vs. No. 3 West Century, 1:30 p.m.; No. 1 East Valley City vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East Fargo Davies, 1:30 p.m.; Consolation/semifinals 12:30 p.m.; fifth place/third place/championship, 7 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck State College women claimed at least a share of their first Mon-Dak Conference title with a 73-59 victory over Dakota College-Bottineau at the BSC Armory. Alyssa Hummel had a monster game for the winning Mystics with 31 points. Kelsey Sigl added 14.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Dakota Wizards' 129-105 victory over the Winnipeg Cyclone was more than just a convincing International Basketball Association victory. With the win, the Wizards became the first IBA team in history to win 30 games in a season. They also became the first team to go unbeaten at home for an entire season, going 18-0. Brian Green and Malik Dixon were Dakota's offensive ringleaders with 37 and 24 points, respectively.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Minot State College was ruled ineligible for the team title in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference wrestling tournament to be held this week in Mayville. Conference officials said the reason is that Minot used in ineligible wrestler, Greg Stavin, in a prior dual last month. Individual Beaver wrestlers will be allowed to compete in the conference tournament, however.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Linton-HMB vs. New Salem-Almont, 7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) -- Mandan at Bismarck, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
TV TODAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FS1 -- Illinois at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.
ESPN -- Purdue at Wisconsin, 6 p.m,.
ESPN2 -- Oklahoma State at Florida, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- Creighton at Marquette, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN -- Kentucky at Louisiana State, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Baylor at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The seventh game of the Stanley Cup finals has gone into overtime twice. Pete Babando scored the winning goal as Detroit beat the New York Rangers 4-3 in double overtime in 1950. In 1954, Tony Leswick gave Detroit the title by scoring in the first overtime for a 2-1 victory over Montreal.
