morning-tipoff Tues, 3-17-19

PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The high-scoring Bismarck State College Mystics connected at a weak 7-for-36 pace on 3-pointers and lost their opening game at the NJCAA Division II basketball tournament. Cecil Community College won an 85-60 decision with a strong defensive effort. Gabriel McNeal paced Maryland-based CCC with 21 points. Kyle Weisbeck had 13 for BSC.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Undefeated and top-ranked Litchville-Marion-Montpelier was knocked into the consolation bracket on the first day of the state Class B boys basketball tournament. Minot Ryan pulled off a 69-66 upset at the Fargodome. Jared Essler scored 25 points and made the go-ahead free throws with five seconds remaining.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Larry Houn of Bismarck, Tom Steidler and Jack Paris of Mandan and Roger Lill of Langdon were undefeated champions in the state U.S. Wrestling Federation junior tournament at Bismarck Junior College. Other champions included Bill Wenzel of Langdon, Andy Reimnitz of Bismarck and Russ Dworshak of Bismarck.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Fort Wayne Pistons entered the National Basketball League for the 1948-49 season and played nine seasons before moving to Detroit for the 1957-58 season. The Pistons were founded in 1941, joining the National Basketball League. When the NBL and the Basketball Association of American merged for the 1948-49 season to become the National Basketball Association, the Pistons were part of the merger.
SPORTS HISTORY
1871 — The National Association of Professional Baseball Players is organized to replace the amateur National Association.
1897 — Bob Fitzsimmons knocks out Jim Corbett in the 14th round to win the world heavyweight title in Carson City, Nev. It's the first boxing match photographed by a motion picture camera.
1908 — Tommy Burns knocks out Jene Roche in 80 seconds at the Royal Theatre in Dublin to retain the world heavyweight title.
1961 — Manhattan District Attorney Frank Hogan arrests two professional gamblers, Aaron Wagman and Joseph Hacken, and implicates Hank Gunter and Art Hicks of Seton Hall in a college point-shaving scandal.
1974 — The Celtics beat the Capital Bullets 129-103 at Boston Garden, setting an NBA record with 61 defensive rebounds.
1988 — Michael Adams of Denver sets an NBA record of 24 consecutive games with at least one 3-point field goal, breaking the mark the Celtics' Danny Ainge set earlier that season. Adams extends the streak to 79 consecutive games (over two seasons) with at least one 3-pointer.
1993 — Dallas ends a 19-game losing streak with a 102-96 win over visiting Orlando. The Mavericks were one game from tying the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers for the NBA’s longest single-season losing streak.
2001 — UConn cruises to a 101-29 win over Long Island University in the first round of the East Regional, the best defensive effort in the history of the women's NCAA tournament. UConn’s 72-point victory also ties the second-biggest margin in tournament history.
2005 — Stephane Lambiel of Switzerland wins the men's title at the World Figure Skating Championships, his first medal in a major competition. It's also the first world championship for a Swiss man since Hans Gerschwiler in 1947.
2006 — Jermaine Wallace hits a fadeaway 3-pointer with a split second left, and Northwestern State pulls off a shocker with a furious rally, beating No. 3 seed Iowa 64-63 in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament.
