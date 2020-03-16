morning-tipoff Tues, 3-17-19

1974 — The Celtics beat the Capital Bullets 129-103 at Boston Garden, setting an NBA record with 61 defensive rebounds.

1988 — Michael Adams of Denver sets an NBA record of 24 consecutive games with at least one 3-point field goal, breaking the mark the Celtics' Danny Ainge set earlier that season. Adams extends the streak to 79 consecutive games (over two seasons) with at least one 3-pointer.

1993 — Dallas ends a 19-game losing streak with a 102-96 win over visiting Orlando. The Mavericks were one game from tying the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers for the NBA’s longest single-season losing streak.

2001 — UConn cruises to a 101-29 win over Long Island University in the first round of the East Regional, the best defensive effort in the history of the women's NCAA tournament. UConn’s 72-point victory also ties the second-biggest margin in tournament history.

2005 — Stephane Lambiel of Switzerland wins the men's title at the World Figure Skating Championships, his first medal in a major competition. It's also the first world championship for a Swiss man since Hans Gerschwiler in 1947.