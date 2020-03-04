morning-tipoff Thur, 3-5-20

MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 5
Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: Quarterfinals (Main Arena), Boys: Jamestown vs. Williston, 3 p.m.; Mandan vs. Dickinson, 4:45 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Century, 6:30 p.m.; Minot vs. Legacy, 8:15 p.m. Girls (Exhibit Hall): Legacy vs. Williston, 2 p.m.; Mandan vs. St. Mary’s, 3:45 p.m.; Century vs. Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Minot, 7:15 p.m.
Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Quarterfinals: Grafton vs. Rugby, 1 p.m.; Trenton vs. Shiloh Christian, 2:45 p.m.; Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 6:30 p.m.; Central Cass vs. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 8:15 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Grand Valley State (9 a.m.), West Virginia Wesleyan (11:15 a.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Cedarville, Orlando, Fla.
Friday, March 6
Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Consolation: 1/2:45 p.m.; Semifinals, 6:30/8:15 p.m.
Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: Loser out, 1/2:45 p.m. (Exhibit hall); Semifinals, 5:30/7:15 p.m. (Main Arena). Girls, Loser out, 11 a.m./12:45 p.m. (Exhibit Hall), Semifinals, 2/3:45 p.m. (Main Arena).
College hockey: North Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Indiana-Pennsylvania (1:30 p.m.), Urbana-Ohio (3:45 p.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Wartburg at Orlando, Fla.
High school boys swimming/diving: State meet at West Fargo, 12:30 (diving), 3:15 p.m. (swimming)
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, March 7
Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: State qualifiers (2:30/4:15 p.m.); Championship (7:45 p.m.). Girls: State qualifiers (11 a.m./12:45 p.m.); Championship (6 p.m.).
Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Seventh place, 1 p.m.; Fifth place, 2:45 p.m.; Third place, 6 p.m.; Championship, 8 p.m.
College hockey: North Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Central Community College-Columbus at United Tribes, 2 p.m. (North Plains District Championship).
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Carnegie Mellon, Orlando, Fla.
High school boys swimming/diving: State meet at West Fargo, 10:30 (diving), 1 p.m. (swimming)
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Eight members of a Jim Hill Middle School basketball team from Minot suffered minor injuries in a bus accident early this week. The school bus in which the athletes were passengers hit a cow on the road and went into the ditch. The crash happened about 10 miles north of Hazen on state Highway 1806 as the team was returning from a game in Beulah. The bus was occupied by 20 Jim Hill students, two coaches and the driver.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century boys basketball coach Jerry Wilson pulled a rabbit out of his hat Friday night, and the creature looked a lot like Mike Dewald. Dewald, a 6-3 senior, swished a 15-footer to lift seventh-seeded Century past St. Mary's 40-39 and into the finals of the West Region tournament at the Civic Center. The winning Patriots entered the game with an unimposing 6-14 record.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Glen Ullin battled to a 47-45 win over Richardton in semifinal action in the District 29 Class B basketball tournament at Glen Ullin. The lead changed hands 24 times in the hard-fought contest. Dennis Greff and Jim Steckler led Glen Ullin with 16 points each. Duane Glick was Richardton's top scorer with 13. Glen Ullin will face Hebron in the district championship game.
RADIO TODAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KFYR (550 AM) -- State Class B tournament, 12:45 p.m. (2 games)
KFYR (550 AM) -- State Class B tournament, 6:15 p.m. (2 games)
KLXX (1270 AM) -- West Region Tournament 2 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- West Region Tournament, 2:45 p.m. (4 games)
TV TODAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ABC -- State Class B tournament, 1 p.m. (3 games)
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, first round, 1 p.m.
GOLF -- EPGA Tour, Qatar Masters, second round, 1:30 a.m. Friday
GOLF -- EPGA Tour, Qatar Masters, second round, 5 a.m. Friday
MLB
MLBN -- N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, spring training, noon
MLBN -- St. Louis vs. Washington, 5 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FS1 -- Nebraska at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
ESPN -- Illinois at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Wichita State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Washington at Arizona State, 8 p.m.
FS1 -- Washington State at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 -- California at Oregon, 10 p.m.
NBA
TNT -- L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
TNT -- Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Carolina a Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
FSN -- Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- WTA Abierto GNP Seguros, early rounds, 3 p.m.
TENNIS -- WTA Abierto GNP Seguros, early rounds, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FS1 -- Texas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
ESPN2 -- SheBelieves Cup, U.S. vs. England, 6 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The New York Rangers were the first American-based team to win the Stanley Cup championship, taking the title in 1928. A Seattle team reached the finals in 1919, but an influenza epidemic forced cancellation of the series with Montreal.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com