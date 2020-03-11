morning-tipoff Thur 3-12-20

MORNING TIPOFF

Class A basketball: State Tournament, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo, Quarterfinals, Girls: No. 1 West Legacy vs. No. 4 East Fargo Shanley, 1 p.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 3 p.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 3 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.; No. 2 West Century vs. No. 3 East Devils Lake, 7 p.m. Boys: No. 1 West Bismarck vs. No. 4 East, Fargo Shanley, 2 p.m.; No. 2 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 4 p.m.; No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 4 West Dickinson, 6 p.m.; No. 2 West Jamestown vs. No. 3 East Devils Lake, 8 p.m.