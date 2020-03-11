morning-tipoff Thur 3-12-20

MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 12
Class A basketball: State Tournament, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo, Quarterfinals, Girls: No. 1 West Legacy vs. No. 4 East Fargo Shanley, 1 p.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 3 p.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 3 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.; No. 2 West Century vs. No. 3 East Devils Lake, 7 p.m. Boys: No. 1 West Bismarck vs. No. 4 East, Fargo Shanley, 2 p.m.; No. 2 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 4 p.m.; No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 4 West Dickinson, 6 p.m.; No. 2 West Jamestown vs. No. 3 East Devils Lake, 8 p.m.
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament, 6 p.m. (third-place game); 7:30 p.m. (championship).
College women’s swimming/diving: NCAA Division II national championships, Geneva, Ohio.
Friday, March 13
Class A Basketball: State Tournament, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo, Girls: Loser out, 4/6 p.m., Semifinals, 1/3 p.m. Boys: Loser out, 12/2 p.m., Semifinals, 6:30/8:30 p.m.
College indoor track: NCAA Division II national championships, Birmingham, Ala.
College hockey: NCHA Quarterfinals: Colorado College at UND, 7:37 p.m.
College women’s swimming/diving: NCAA Division II national championships, Geneva, Ohio.
College wrestling: NCAA Division II national championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Shiloh Christian rallied from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to defeat Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 32-31 in the Region 5 championship game. Zach Lardy scored what proved to be the game-winning points on a 3-pointer with a minute to play. Shiloh held on from there. The victory at the University of Mary earned the Skyhawks a berth in the state Class B tournament.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck lost its leader, Nathan Natwick, to an injury in the first round of the state Class A boys basketball tournament in Minot. The Demons never batted an eye. BHS went on to win the state championship by seismic proportions at the Minot State Dome, blowing out Fargo South 71-41 for the title. Ten players scored for BHS, led by Matt Thorton with 18 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Unbeaten Jud rolled to an easy victory in one of eight Class B regional title games played around North Dakota. The other teams moving on to the state Class B tournament are Oakes, Northwood, Munich, Belcourt, Columbus, Beulah and New England St. Mary's.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS A BASKETBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- State girls tournament, 12:45 p.m. (4 games).
KFYR (550 AM) -- State boys tournament, 1:45 p.m. (4 games).
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
KDKT (1410 AM, 106.5 FM) -- Region 7 tournament (2 games), 6 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) -- Region 5 tournament championship game, 7:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Region 5 tournament championship game, 7:30 p.m.
TV TODAY
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Players Championship, first round, noon.
MLB
MLBN -- Toronto vs. Pittsburgh, spring training, noon.
MLBN -- L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, spring training, 3 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FS1 -- Big East Tournament, quarterfinals, 11 a.m. (4 games).
ESPN -- ACC Tournament, quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m. (4 games).
ESPN2 -- Big 12 Tournament, quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m. (4 games).
FS1 -- Pac-12 Tournament, quarterfinals, 10:30 p.m.
NBA
TNT -- Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
TNT -- Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Williston was the first repeat girls basketball champion in the current era. The Coyotes won three straight titles, beginning in 1975. Williston defeated Jamestown in 1975, and Bismarck in 1976 and 1977.
