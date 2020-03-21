morning-tipoff Sun, 3-22-20

MORNING TIPOFF
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Only two high schools can boast having Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball winners in the same season. Kidder County has become the first Class B school with that distinction. Adam Randall was chosen Mr. Basketball a week after Eli Benz was named Miss Basketball. Randall, a 6-foot-4 forward, averaged 26.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists as a senior. Nik Savageau of Fargo North, Grant Singer of Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky and Bryan Kielpinski of Mandan were the other Mr. Basketball finalists.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Tyrone Terry of Valley City, Nathan Natwick of Bismarck and Josh Olson of Beulah are unanimous selections for the boys Class A all-state basketball team. The first team also includes Jon Godfread of Grand Forks Red River and Robert Dobson of Minot. The second team includes Brian VerDouw of St. Mary's and Will Spencer of Century.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): After fruitlessly trying five times in the past six years, New England St. Mary's claimed its first state Class B basketball title with a 54-53 victory over Belcourt. Les Schroeder's free throw with seven seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner. St. Mary's trailed 42-34 going into the fourth quarter. Larry Gardner of St. Mary's and Dan Keplin of Belcourt were the game's leading scorers with 16 apiece. The Saints completed the season with a 24-3 record and 15 straight victories.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Brad Radke is the Minnesota Twins leader with nine opening-day starts. He started his first opener in 1996, his last in 2005. His opening-day record was 6-2 with a no-decision. Next in line is Bert Blyleven with six opening-day assignments.
SPORTS HISTORY
1871 - Johnny Cuzens, cricket player (Australian aboriginal tourist 1868), dies.
1894 -- Stanley Cup: Montreal AAA beat Ottawa Generals, 3-1 (first Cup game ever).
1929 -- 66 horses run in Irish Grand National Sweepstakes.
1934 -- First Masters golf championship begins in Augusta, Ga.
1953 -- Louise Suggs wins LPGA Betsy Rawls Golf Open.
1958 -- Twentieth NCAA men's basketball championship: Kentucky beats Seattle 84-72.
1959 -- Betsy Rawls wins LPGA Nehi Golf Tournament.
1963 -- Terry Baker becomes Oregon State's first and only Heisman Trophy winner.
1964 -- Carol Mann wins LPGA Women's Western Golf Open Invitational.
1967 -- Muhammad Ali [Cassius Clay] knocks out Zora Folley in 7 rounds for heavyweight boxing title in first Madison Square Garden fight.
1969 -- Thirty-first NCAA men's basketball championship: UCLA beats Purdue 92-72; UCLA wins its 5th national championship in six years.
1970 -- Kathy Whitworth wins LPGA Orange Blossom Golf Classic.
1972 -- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar named NBA Most Valuable Player.
1972 -- Nick Mileti purchases Cleveland Indians for $9 million.
1972 -- New York Yankees trade Danny Cater to the Boston Red Sox for Sparky Lyle.
1975 -- Delta State beats Immaculata for the women's AIAW basketball championship.
1975 -- Asa Smith Bushnell Junior, secretary of the US Olympic Committee (1945-65), dies at age 75.
1979 -- NHL votes to accept four WHA teams (Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Quebec Nordiques, and Hartford Whalers).
1981 -- Donna Caponi Young wins LPGA Desert Inn Pro-Am Golf Tournament.
1981 -- Toshihiko Seko runs world record 25-km (1:13:55.8) and 30-km (1:29:18.8).
1984 -- Bryan Trottier of the New York Islanders ties NHL record, scores 5 seconds into game.
1986 -- Andrea Ehrig skates ladies world record 5-km (7:00.99).
1986 -- HBO launches boxing's heavyweight title unification tournament.
1986 -- Karin Kania skates ladies world record 1,500-meter (1:09.30).
1986 -- Canadian Kurt Browning becomes first skater to land a quadruple jump.
1986 -- World Ice Dance Championship in Geneva won by Natalia Bestemianova and Andrei Bukin (USSR).
1986 -- World Ladies Figure Skating Championship in Geneva won by Debi Thomas (USA).
1986 -- World Men's Figure Skating Championship in Geneva won by Brian Boitano (USA).
1986 -- Trevor Berbick beats Pinklon Thomas in 15 rounds for heavyweight boxing title.
1987 -- Betsy King wins LPGA Circle K Tucson Golf Open.
1988 -- Western Australia beats Queensland in cricket by five wickets to win the Sheffield Shield Final.
1989 -- Pete Rozelle announces retirement as NFL commissioner after 29 years.
1989 -- Clint Malarchuk of the NHL Buffalo Sabres suffers an almost fatal injury when another player accidentally slits his throat.
1990 -- The Major League Baseball umpires announce that they will boycott exhibition games.
1992 -- Danielle Ammaccapane wins Standard Register Ping Golf Championship.
1992 -- England beats South Africa in rain-ruined cricket World Cup semi final.
1992 -- Joseph A. Molloy elected New York Yankees general partner.
1993 -- Cec Pepper, cricket player (New South Wales and Commonwealth XI leagues), dies.
1993 -- Cleveland Indians pitcher Steve Olin drowns at age 27.
1993 -- Cleveland Indians pitcher Tim Crews, pitcher drowns at age 31.
1994 -- Mark Foster swims world record 50-meter butterfly (23.68 seconds).
1998 -- Liselotte Neumann wins Standard Register PING Golf Tournament.
