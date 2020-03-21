morning-tipoff Sun, 3-22-20

50 YEARS AGO (1970): After fruitlessly trying five times in the past six years, New England St. Mary's claimed its first state Class B basketball title with a 54-53 victory over Belcourt. Les Schroeder's free throw with seven seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner. St. Mary's trailed 42-34 going into the fourth quarter. Larry Gardner of St. Mary's and Dan Keplin of Belcourt were the game's leading scorers with 16 apiece. The Saints completed the season with a 24-3 record and 15 straight victories.