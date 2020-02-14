morning-tipoff Sat, 2-15-20

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Minot is flexing its muscles in the boys high school swimming ranks again. The Magicians won six events and piled up 574.5 points to win the Mandan Invitational with room to spare. Junior sprinter Brandon Hamel led the way for the Magicians, winning the 100- and 200-yard freestyle titles and taking the breaststroke leg on Minot's winning medley relay team.