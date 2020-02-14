morning-tipoff Sat, 2-15-20

SCHEDULE
Saturday, Feb. 15
College baseball: U-Mary at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.
College basketball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
College hockey: Jamestown (Division I) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Mandan; Denver at UND, 7:07 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at NSIC Challenge, Mankato, Minn.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships at Bismarck Aquatic and Fitness Center, 10:30 a.m. (trials), 5:30 p.m. (finals).
College women’s tennis: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian at Hillsboro-Central Valley, 4 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Invite, 11 a.m.
High school girls basketball: District 9 Tournament at Grant County High School (Elgin).
High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school gymnastics: Mandan at Dickinson, noon.
High school wrestling: West Region Tournament at Watford City.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
College baseball: U-Mary at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.
College basketball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State, 1/3 p.m.
College women’s tennis: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 9 a.m.
College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
High school girls basketball: District 9 Tournament at Grant County High School (Elgin).
College basketball: United Tribes at North Dakota State College of Science, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Minot is flexing its muscles in the boys high school swimming ranks again. The Magicians won six events and piled up 574.5 points to win the Mandan Invitational with room to spare. Junior sprinter Brandon Hamel led the way for the Magicians, winning the 100- and 200-yard freestyle titles and taking the breaststroke leg on Minot's winning medley relay team.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The scoring progressed at a furious pace at Glendive, Mont., and Bismarck State College escaped with a 119-101 Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball victory. Chuck Archambault and Wylee Bearstail, with 26 points apiece, were Bismarck's offensive leaders in the scorefest. Aaron McCullough tossed in 21 for Dawson, which trailed 66-45 at halftime.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan abandoned its controlled offense and sped to a 52-48 upset basketball victory over visiting Williston. Mandan won without a man in double figures. Vic Friesz headed the Mandan attack with nine points. Williston's Bob Black popped in a dozen points to take game scoring honors.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- University of Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston, women and men, 3:15 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
KBMR (1130 AM) -- Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Bowman County vs. Beulah, 5 p.m.
NAHL
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
TV TODAY
BOWLING
FS1 -- PBA, Players Championship, 4:30 p.m.
BOXING
FOX -- PBC Main Card, Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz, super middleweights, 7 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Genesis Invitational, noon
CBS -- PGA Genesis Invitational, 2 p.m.
GOLF -- PGA Champions Chubb Classic, 2 p.m.
GOLF -- LPGA ISPS Handa Australian Open, 8 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FOX -- Purdue at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
ESPN -- Oklahoma at Kansas, 11 a.m.
ESPN2 -- Syracuse at Florida State, 11 a.m.
CBS -- Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, noon
ESPN -- Mississippi at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Texas at Iowa State, 1 p.m.
FOX -- Georgetown at Butler, 1:30 p.m.
ESPN -- Notre Dame at Duke, 3 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Louisiana State at Alabama, 3 p.m.
ESPN -- Maryland at Michigan State, 5 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Auburn at Missouri, 5 p.m.
FS1 -- DePaul at Creighton, 6:30 pm.
ESPN -- Virginia at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.
ESPN -- Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Utah State at Fresno State, 9 p.m.
FS1 -- Colorado at Oregon State, 9 p.m.
ESPN -- California-Irvine at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NBA
TNT -- NBA All-Star skills challenge, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHLN -- Detroit at Boston, noon
NHLN -- Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
NBC -- Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- ATP Rotterdam semifinals, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS -- ATP New York semifinals, 3 p.m.
TENNIS -- ATP, New York semifinals, 6 p.m.
TENNIS -- WTA, Thailand singles final, 4 a.m., 5 a.m. Sunday
XFL
ABC -- New York at D.C., 1 p.m.
FOX -- Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Naismith Hall of Fame's initial class included coaches Phog Allen, Henry Clifford Carlson and Walter Meanwell; players Charles Hyatt, Hank Luisetti, George Mikan and John Schommer, and referee Matthew Kennedy.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com