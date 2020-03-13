morning-tipoff Sat, 3-14-20

MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Saturday, March 14
No local events scheduled.
Sunday, March 15
No local events scheduled.
Monday, March 16
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
No events scheduled.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Mandan held West Fargo to just 11 baskets and rolled to a 55-28 victory in the semifinals of the state Class A basketball tournament. Bryan Kielpinski and Devin Coyle scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Mandan attack. Austin Nelson scored 11 to pace West Fargo. The Braves move on to the championship game against Bismarck.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Dickinson State saw its season come to a halt in a 60-47 loss to Huntington (Ind.) College at the NAIA Division II men's tournament. The quarterfinal loss at Point Lookout, Mo., ends Dickinson's season at 25-6. C.J. Schorsch of Dickinson and Gabe LaGrange of Huntington were the game's scoring leaders with 17 points each.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Defending champion Grand Forks Red River, paced by Reed Monson's 37 points, led an Eastern sweep in the first round of the state Class A basketball tournament at the Civic Center. Red River topped Fort Yates, Grand Forks Central defeated Dickinson, Valley City trimmed Rugby and Fargo South downed Minot.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Springfield, Ill., Junior Blues have been in the NAHL longer than any other franchise. They joined the league in 1993. The Bismarck Bobcats have the second-longest league association. Their first season in the league was in 2004-05 when the America West Hockey League merged with the NAHL.
THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY
1933 — The Chicago Black Hawks forfeit a game when players refuse to return to the ice after their coach, Tom Gorman, is ejected. Boston, leading 3-2 at the time, is declared the winner by a 1-0 score.
1944 — In a tennis match to benefit wartime charities, amateur Jack Kramer beat pro champion Don Budge 6-3, 6-2.
1953 — Seton Hall wins the NIT title with a 58-46 win over St. John's. Walter Dukes, who led Seton Hall with 21 points and 20 rebounds, finishes as the tournament's high scorer and MVP.
1954 — Baltimore loses 65-54 at Milwaukee, giving the Bullets their 20th consecutive road loss for the season. They are the first NBA team to go an entire season without winning on the road.
1960 — Rookie Wilt Chamberlain scores a playoff-record 53 points in the Philadelphia's 132-112 triumph over the Syracuse Nationals to send the Warriors to the Eastern Division finals against the Boston Celtics.
1962 — Detroit's Gordie Howe becomes the second NHL player with 500 career goals after scoring during the Red Wings' 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers.
1963 — Guy Rodgers of the San Francisco Warriors has 28 assists in a 114-109 loss to the St. Louis Hawks, tying an NBA record set by Bob Cousy of Boston in 1959.
1976 — Bill Shoemaker posts his 7,000th career victory, aboard Royal Derby II, in the fifth race at Santa Anita Park.
1981 — A date which defines March Madness. The second round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament features three upsets decided in the late seconds. Saint Joseph's stuns No. 1-ranked DePaul 49-48 on John Smith's layup with two seconds left. Arkansas knocks off Louisville 74-73 on U.S. Reed's half-court shot that beats the buzzer. Moments later, Rolando Blackman of Kansas State hits a fadeaway shot from the corner with two seconds left for 50-48 win over No. 2-ranked Oregon State.
1987 — Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. becomes the first rider at Santa Anita Park to win seven races in a single afternoon. In his only loss of the day, Pincay finishes third aboard Bob Back in the eighth race.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com