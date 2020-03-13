morning-tipoff Sat, 3-14-20

1960 — Rookie Wilt Chamberlain scores a playoff-record 53 points in the Philadelphia's 132-112 triumph over the Syracuse Nationals to send the Warriors to the Eastern Division finals against the Boston Celtics.

1962 — Detroit's Gordie Howe becomes the second NHL player with 500 career goals after scoring during the Red Wings' 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

1963 — Guy Rodgers of the San Francisco Warriors has 28 assists in a 114-109 loss to the St. Louis Hawks, tying an NBA record set by Bob Cousy of Boston in 1959.

1976 — Bill Shoemaker posts his 7,000th career victory, aboard Royal Derby II, in the fifth race at Santa Anita Park.

1981 — A date which defines March Madness. The second round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament features three upsets decided in the late seconds. Saint Joseph's stuns No. 1-ranked DePaul 49-48 on John Smith's layup with two seconds left. Arkansas knocks off Louisville 74-73 on U.S. Reed's half-court shot that beats the buzzer. Moments later, Rolando Blackman of Kansas State hits a fadeaway shot from the corner with two seconds left for 50-48 win over No. 2-ranked Oregon State.