morning-tipoff Sat, 3-7-20

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Jay Flaa's 3-pointer launched Mandan on a 12-point, game-deciding run as the Braves defeated Minot 58-53 to earn a berth in the state Class A boys basketball tournament. Bryan Kielpinski paced Mandan with 29 points in the semifinal contest at the Civic Center. Erik Larson's 15 points led the way for Minot.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): United Tribes fell short of a national junior college men's basketball tournament berth. The Thunderbirds lost to North Platte, Neb., 112-106 in the Division II regionals to finish the season at 22-11. Williston State, meanwhile, fell victim to Vincennes, Ind., 80-77 in a Division I qualifier. Williston's offensive leaders were Quinn Diede with 19 points, Marlon Samuel with 18 and Deon David with 16.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Wing thumped host Steele 62-45 in the semifinal round of the District 18 basketball tournament. Eric Pearson scored 21 points for Wing, which dominated the boards 45-24. Don Schumaker's 21 points led the way for Steele. Wing will meet Tuttle, a 62-35 semifinal winner over Tappen, for the district title.

