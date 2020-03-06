morning-tipoff Sat, 3-7-20

SCHEDULE
Saturday, March 7
Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: State qualifiers (2:30/4:15 p.m.); Championship (7:45 p.m.). Girls: State qualifiers (11 a.m./12:45 p.m.); Championship (6 p.m.).
Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Seventh place, 1 p.m.; Fifth place, 2:45 p.m.; Third place, 6 p.m.; Championship, 8 p.m.
College hockey: North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Central Community College-Columbus at United Tribes, 2 p.m. (North Plains District Championship).
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Carnegie Mellon, Orlando, Fla.
High school boys swimming/diving: State meet at West Fargo, 10:30 (diving), 1 p.m. (swimming)
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, March 8
Indoor Football League: San Diego Strike Force at Bismarck, 2:05 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Jay Flaa's 3-pointer launched Mandan on a 12-point, game-deciding run as the Braves defeated Minot 58-53 to earn a berth in the state Class A boys basketball tournament. Bryan Kielpinski paced Mandan with 29 points in the semifinal contest at the Civic Center. Erik Larson's 15 points led the way for Minot.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): United Tribes fell short of a national junior college men's basketball tournament berth. The Thunderbirds lost to North Platte, Neb., 112-106 in the Division II regionals to finish the season at 22-11. Williston State, meanwhile, fell victim to Vincennes, Ind., 80-77 in a Division I qualifier. Williston's offensive leaders were Quinn Diede with 19 points, Marlon Samuel with 18 and Deon David with 16.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Wing thumped host Steele 62-45 in the semifinal round of the District 18 basketball tournament. Eric Pearson scored 21 points for Wing, which dominated the boards 45-24. Don Schumaker's 21 points led the way for Steele. Wing will meet Tuttle, a 62-35 semifinal winner over Tappen, for the district title.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS A BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) -- West Region girls tournament (3 games)
10:45 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) -- West Region Tournament (6 games)
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) -- State tournament (2 games)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM, KDKT, 1410 AM) -- North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha
NAHL
7:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Aberdeen at Bismarck (joined in progress)
TV TODAY
BOXING
7 p.m.
FOX -- PBC Main Card, Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius, heavyweights
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ABC -- State tournament, championship, (2 games)
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational
1:30 p.m.
NBC -- PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round
4:30 p.m.
GOLF -- PGA Tour Champions, Hoag Classic, second round
MLB SPRING TRAINING
Noon
MLBN -- Houston vs. St. Louis
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN -- Wisconsin at Indiana
ESPN2 -- Auburn at Tennessee
FOX -- Villanova at Georgetown
Noon
CBS -- Kentucky at Florida
1 p.m.
ESPN -- Kansas at Texas Tech
ESPN2 -- Georgia at Louisiana State
1:30 p.m.
FOX -- Seton Hall at Creighton
2:15 p.m.
CBS -- UCLA at Southern California
3 p.m.
ESPN -- Louisville at Virginia
ESPN2 -- Oklahoma State at Texas
4:30 p.m.
CBS -- Mountain West Tournament, championship
5 p.m.
ESPN -- North Carolina at Duke
ESPN2 -- Oklahoma at Texas Christian
5:30 p.m.
FS1 -- DePaul at Providence
7 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Ohio Valley Tournament, championship
7:30 p.m.
FS1 -- Butler at Xavier
9 p.m.
ESPN -- Washington at Arizona
ESPN2 -- West Coast Tournament, quarterfinals
10 p.m.
FS1 -- Stanford at Oregon
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 -- West Coast Tournament, quarterfinals
NBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC -- Philadelphia at Golden State
NHL
3 p.m.
FSN -- Minnesota at Los Angeles
6 p.m.
NHLN -- Tampa Bay at Boston
9 p.m.
NHLN -- Columbus at Edmonton
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS -- WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros, semifinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS -- WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros, semifinals
XFL
1 p.m.
ABC -- Seattle at Houston
4 p.m.
FOX -- New York at Dallas
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jamestown defeated Williston 34-30 for the Class A title and Hankinson downed McHenry 51-43 for the Class B championship in the fall of 1974, the season the NDHSAA officially re-introduced girls basketball. The sport had been dropped from the NDHSAA's roster of recognized sports in 1960.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com