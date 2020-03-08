morning-tipoff Mon, 3-9-20

MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, March 9
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Quarterfinals: Shiloh Christian vs. Wilton-Wing, 3 p.m.; Garrison vs. New Salem-Almont, 4:30 p.m.; Washburn vs. Standing Rock, 6 p.m.; Flasher vs. Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Rockhurst, Orlando, Fla.
Tuesday, March 10
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Semifinals: 6/7:30 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Lee-Tennessee, Orlando, Fla.
Wednesday, March 11
College women’s swimming/diving: NCAA Division II national championships, Geneva, Ohio.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Class A basketball: State Tournament, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo.
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament, 6 p.m. (third-place game); 7:30 p.m. (championship).
College women’s swimming/diving: NCAA Division II national championships, Geneva, Ohio.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Ann Baltzer, a graduate of Bismarck High School, was named to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's all-conference basketball team. Baltzer was the league scoring champion with an average of 17.4. She completed her career at Macalester with 1,278 points, fourth-best in school history.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Lisa Maus, who was named the most valuable graduating senior, heads the all-North Dakota College Athletic Conference women's basketball team. She is joined on the elite team by University of Mary teammate Thai Goecke. Century High School graduate Jamie Hughes is among the other players named to the team. She is a freshman at Jamestown College. U-Mary has qualified for the NAIA Division II tournament.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck High School defeated Dickinson 93.35 to 72 in a gymnastics meet in Bismarck. Dan Shafer of Bismarck took all-around honors with 32.6 points. Jon Martinson of Bismarck was second with 31.5.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
KDKT (1410 AM, 106.5 FM) -- Region 7 tournament (3 games), 3 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) -- Region 5 tournament (4 games), 3 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Region 5 tournament, Shiloh Christian vs. Wilton-Wing, 3 p.m.
MLB
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota vs. St. Louis, noon
TV TODAY
MLB
FSN -- Minnesota vs. St. Louis, spring training, noon
MLBN -- N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia, spring training, noon
MLBN -- L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, spring training, 3 p.m.
MLBN -- Oakland vs. Texas, spring training, 8 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN -- Southern Conference Tournament, championship, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- West Coast Tournament, semifinals, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Horizon League Tournament, semifinals, 8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 -- West Coast Tournament, semifinals, 10:30 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHLN -- Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- American Athletic Tournament, championship, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- Big East Tournament, championship, 7 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Minot High School has claimed 24 state girls swimming and diving championships, far and away the leading total. The Majettes last won in 2014.
